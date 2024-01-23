“Wilt Chamberlain Never Did This?!”: Joel Embiid Is Shocked At Michael Jordan And Him Being The Only Players To Ever Put Up His Statline

Joel Embiid had a monstrous 70-point scoring outburst during the Philadelphia 76ers’ win over the San Antonio Spurs. Following the win, Embiid was made aware of the fact that he joined Michael Jordan as the only two players in NBA history to achieve a particular feat. Embiid had a hilarious reaction, finding it hard to believe that Wilt Chamberlain didn’t manage to get his hands on the record.

Joining Michael Jordan, Embiid is the only other player in league history to record 65+ points, 15+ rebounds, and 5+ assists in a single game. During the postgame interview, the interviewer enlightened Embiid about the impressive record that he achieved.

The interviewer told Embiid, “You and Michael Jordan are the only NBA players to put 65 points, 15 rebounds, and 5 assists in a game. What does that mean to you?

Instead of being proud of himself, JoJo’s first reaction was to ask the interviewer about Wilt Chamberlain. He couldn’t believe that Chamberlain never put the same stats.

“Wilt(Wilt Chamberlain) never did this?!… I don’t believe that,” Joel said.

Not only Embiid, but many NBA fans would also have had the same question, given Wilt’s records. Throughout his 14-year career, Wilt the Stilt put up some jaw-dropping numbers and had some incredible records to his name. Back in 1962, Chamberlain even finished the regular season with an average of 50.4 points and 25.7 rebounds per game. Wilt also holds the record for most points in an NBA game scoring 100 points for the Philadelphia Warriors against the New York Knicks in 1962. Hence, it’s not impractical for one to assume that Chamberlain would’ve recorded 65+ points, 15+ rebounds, and 5+ assists in a game.

Joel Embiid recorded 70 points, 18 rebounds, and 5 assists, against Spurs, becoming the second player to reach the above-mentioned feat. The first player to achieve the same – Michael Jordan. Back in 1990, during the Chicago Bulls-Cleveland Cavaliers, MJ erupted for his career-high of 69 points. The 6ft 6” guard also lodged 18 rebounds and 6 assists, leading the Bulls to a 117-113 win.

Further, Embiid had a one-of-a-kind performance. According to Basketball Reference, no player has ever recorded the same stats as the reigning MVP.

Joel Embiid has often praised Wilt Chamberlain

While LeBron James, Michael Jordan, and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar are the frontrunners for the GOAT title, Wilt Chamberlain doesn’t receive the recognition that he deserves. However, Joel Embiid has often expressed his admiration for Chamberlain.

Back in 2019, Embiid revealed that Wilt was his selection for the GOAT argument. During an appearance on the Ringer’s NBA Desktop, the Sixers big man stated that the league wouldn’t ever witness another 100-point performance.

“[Jordan] is not the G.O.A.T,” Embiid said. “To me, you got Wilt Chamberlain. He’s got all the records, and no one is ever gonna beat them. I don’t see anyone ever getting 100 points in a game. That’s it, he’s the G.O.A.T.”

Earlier in 2022, JoJo joined Chamberlain as the only Sixer to lodge 40-point triple-doubles. Sharing the record with Wilt, the 2023 MVP had some lofty praises for the legend.

“Wilt, he’s got all the records, but it’s good. Gotta keep going. That’s what I have to be, that’s how dominant I have to be,” Embiid said.

While it may be difficult to replicate Chamberlain’s 100-point outing, Joel has been doing a great job in joining him in the record books. So far, the 29-year-old is having an incredible season, recording 36.1 points, 11.6 rebounds, and 5.9 assists per game.