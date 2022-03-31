“Winners work!”: Devin Booker and co. put in extra work in the gym after defeating the Warriors 107-103

After grabbing a 4-point win over the Golden State Warriors, Devin Booker and his team were seen putting in extra work at the gym.

Despite playing without the likes of Stephen Curry, the Golden State Warriors have a tough fight with Devin Booker and co. An action-packed thriller that witnessed 20 lead changes and 21 ties, eventually ended with the #1 Phoenix Suns grabbing a 107-103 win at the Chase Center.

Grabbing their franchise’s best 62nd win of the season, the Suns had a rather peculiar celebration after their victory. The Suns’ players were seen working out in the gym at the arena.

Here, have a look at the clip.

“Winners work” …the @suns put in extra work following their 4-point road W. 💪🏽 pic.twitter.com/Tp1qeIkApk — NBA (@NBA) March 31, 2022

As D-Book says at the start of the video, “Winners work!”

Coach Monty Williams also spoke about his guys working out after the contest:

“That’s who we are. We are a work team. Even though the studies show that lifting after a game helps with recovery, I think they really enjoy being around each other and they enjoy the work,” coach Monty Williams said. “… As I’ve said before, our guys are chasing something. When you’re chasing something, you don’t want to get to whatever you’re chasing and not be ready.”

NBA Twitter reacts as Devin Booker and the Suns put in the extra work after the clash against the GSW

As soon as the clip went viral, NBA Twitter blew up with reactions. While there were a few users who believed that the Suns put in the work only for the cameras, there were also a few who lauded them for their extra efforts.

These Suns are always having fun. The camaraderie on and off the court is undoubtedly special. Go Suns!! — Rise Up Champs (@riseupchamps) March 31, 2022

turn the cameras off, this shit is just for show 😂😂😭 — Ball- (@BallLord_) March 31, 2022

I’m sorry it legit just looks like they’re showing out for the cameras I bet if they weren’t there it’d be different 😭😂 — Tristen Johnson (@Chopchop0921) March 31, 2022

My team better than yours😂😂 https://t.co/FdO40gRxc2 — DBook #1 Fan (@aortega1023) March 31, 2022

“Make sure you recording” – suns players — Gavin Perryman (@GavinPerryman) March 31, 2022

CP3 too old, wanted no parts of this 😭 — Dubs On Dubs Podcast (@DubsOnDubsPod) March 31, 2022

Seeing the Suns locked in to win the championship is indeed a beautiful sight.