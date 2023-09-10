With $204,000,000 to Hit Their Bank Accounts in 12 Months, Anthony Edwards and Co. Fail to Win Even the Bronze Medal at the World Cup

The Team USA basketball will earn a cumulative $204,000,000 at the end of their 2023-24 campaign. The team has the likes of brilliant emerging stars such as Anthony Edwards and Austin Reeves with immense potential. However, despite showing flashes of excellent performances, the players failed to win a bronze medal in the FIBA World Cup 2023.

Advertisement

Fair enough, when the roster for Team USA’s FIBA World Cup campaign was released, it was unexpected for them to win the World Championship title. Prominent NBA personalities, such as Shaquille O’Neal, questioned the team’s worth for lacking experience and proficiency in playing for the national team. Seems like the apprehension of many fans and NBA analysts was right all the while.

Team USA failed to win the bronze medal in the FIBA World Cup

The Team USA roster of their 2023-24 campaign is earning big cheques, aside from their NBA and other league contracts. Cumulatively, the players will earn around $204,000,000 this year, with Austin Reaves and Anthony Edwards cashing in big from their international stints. Here is a list of the earnings each player in the roster will bank in from this year’s campaign, as per Spotrac.

Advertisement

Paulo Banchero – $11,608,080

Mikal Bridges – $21,700,000

Jalen Brunson – $26,346,666

Tyrese Haliburton – $5,808,435

Brandon Ingram – $33,833,400

Jaren Jackson Jr. – $27,102,202

Cameron Johnson – $24,456,522

Walker Kessler – $2,831,160

Bobby Portis Jr. – $11,710,818

Austin Reaves – $12,015,150

Anthony Edwards – $13,534,817

Josh Hart – $12,960,000

Despite being among the highest-earning bunch in the NBA, these players failed to win even a bronze medal for their nation. Team USA faced tough losses against Germany and Canada, which dwindled all of their chances to bring in a medal back home.

In the bronze medal match, Team USA lost 127-118 to Canada in overtime, with former Grizzlies star Dillon Brooks dropping 39 points in the game. Despite such brilliant flashes of performances, emerging stars Austin Reaves and Anthony Edwards failed to show up for their team at their most crucial juncture.

Anthony Edwards admits the Team USA came in short against Canada

It would be unfair to say Anthony Edwards didn’t give his all for the team and in the bronze medal game against Canada. The Timberwolves star contributed 24 points for his team in a valiant effort to secure a medal in this tournament. Alas, all of his and Austin Reaves’ efforts were in vain as the team fell short of a formidable Canada during the overtime period. Reacting to this loss, Anthony Edwards told the press in a post-game interview,

“Man we did our job, just came in short…I mean, we couldn’t get many starts, our defense was pretty bad.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/MeloFuertesINQ/status/1700824291804320066?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

Adding further, in the interview, Edwards seemed content with the level of competition faced by the Canadian side. Though he and his team fell short in their performance, he seemed confident enough to get back to winning when he goes back to play for the Minnesota Timberwolves in the NBA.