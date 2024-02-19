“With or Without Mbappe”: Luka Doncic Reacts to PSG Star’s Possible Move to Real Madrid with a Confident Take

As per recent reports, Kylian Mbappe has supposedly agreed to join Real Madrid during the upcoming offseason. Apparently, Mbappe informed his current club Paris Saint-Germain that he will not extend his contract till 2024-25 and leave the club during the 2024 offseason. Therefore, Real Madrid’s desperate hunt for the top-notch goal-scorer since 2022 may reap rewards soon.

On this occasion, NBA superstar Luka Doncic was elated as the huge Real Madrid fan he is. The Dallas Mavericks Guard even took to his IG and shared a photoshopped image of the French Forward in Real Madrid’s white home jersey. He simply used six “eyes emoji” to reflect his enthusiasm regarding the big-time move.

Although the news of Mbappe joining Real excited Doncic, the former Real Madrid hooper is sure of the club’s success even if the top-class scorer doesn’t join them. After the 2024 All-Star Game in Indy, the Mavs Guard revealed his thoughts around the reports of Mbappe joining his favorite club. He displayed immense confidence in the football club and said, “With or without Mbappe, we can win many [Champions Leagues].”

Doncic’s confidence in Real Madrid is natural, considering the Spanish side has 14 Champions League titles, the most by any soccer club in history. At any rate, it is interesting to explore what makes Luka Doncic such a huge Real Madrid fan.

Luka Doncic has solid reasons to back Real

At the age of 13, Luka Doncic made it to the Real Madrid basketball club as a part of their Under-16 team. At 16 years, two months, and two days of age, Doncic made his debut for the club. In his first two seasons, he didn’t feature much on the team, which isn’t a surprise considering he was still getting used to highest level of basketball in Europe. However, in his third season, he became a prominent figure and scooped up 11.9 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 3 assists per game.

It was the 2017-18 season, where Luka Doncic left his biggest stamp. After their key scorer Sergio Llull, he took the reins of the team. In his fourth and final season with the squad, the Slovenian reeled in 12.4 points, 5.7 rebounds, 4.7 assists, and 1.1 steals per game during the Spanish League ACB season and notched the MVP. In the EuroLeague, the Guard tallied 16 points, 4.8 rebounds, 4.3 assists, and 1.1 steals per game. His PIR of 21.5 was highest in the EuroLeague at the time and he earned the MVP honors as a 18-year old. Apart from that, he also earned the EuroLeague Final Four MVP award.



Luka won three ACB championships while also nabbing one EuroLeague championship. Considering his incredible list of achievements as a Real Madrid basketball player, the Real Madrid Football Club made him a honorary member on March 23, 2021. Thus, Doncic’s roots with Real Madrid go way back when he was an early teenager and it is no surprise that he is such a huge fan of their football club.