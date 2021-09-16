“With that arm, Lonzo Ball better have a Michael Jordan-like impact on the team”: NBA Twitter reacts to the newest Bulls star throwing out the first pitch at the White Sox game

New Bulls star Lonzo Ball along with additional signings Alex Caruso, Tony Bradley Jr. and Derrick Jones Jr. threw out the first pitch before the Chicago White Sox game.

Even though the Bulls organisation is one of the best dynasties in league history, they are yet to reach the NBA Finals in 23 years. Over the last couple of years, the Chicago Bulls have been a lottery team at best, failing to advance to the playoffs since the 2016-2017 season.

However, in a busy yet successful offseason, the front office added quite incredible players like DeMar DeRozan, Lonzo Ball, Alex Caruso, Derrick Jones Jr. among others to help out Zach LaVine and Nikola Vucevic. And to be fair, in recent history, this Bulls team never looked so good. For the first time in many years, Chicago actually has a legit shot at making a deep playoffs run.

Clearly, all the newly added players were already hitting the gyms in Chicago. And on Wednesday night, new additions – Lonzo Ball along with Caruso, Tony Bradley Jr. and Jones Jr. were present at the Guaranteed Rate Field to throw out the first pitch before the Chicago White Sox-Los Angeles Angels game.

NBA Twitter reacts to Lonzo Ball throwing out the first pitch before the White Sox game

Lonzo Ball really had a pretty good throw, compared to most of the other NBA throws we’ve seen this past summer. The throw was so fast that Southpaw, White Sox’s mascot, couldn’t even get hold of it.

Here, have a look at the eldest Ball brother’s pitch.

As soon as the clip of Lonzo’s pitch went viral, NBA Twitter went crazy.

He’s better at pitching than he is finishing at the rim 💀 — Kyle Thomas (@pelicansfan13) September 16, 2021

MJ could never. Lonzo my goat — Certified Bad Boy 😈 (@itsyaboy_seanj) September 16, 2021

Lonzo Ball just sent a 105mph heater straight down the middle to open the White Sox game. Is there anything this man can’t do? pic.twitter.com/Q4dkfXYcxK — Troydan (@Troydan) September 16, 2021

Omg he’s gonna follow in the steps of Jordan and play baseball when he has nothing left to prove in basketball cuh! — Troydan’s Burner (@troyburner12) September 16, 2021

Behind the new trio of LaVine, Ball and DeRozan, the Chicago franchise will really hope to have their best campaign in the past decade. Sure, this team is not exactly a championship threat to the Lakers or Nets, but definitely have the potential to make a deep playoffs run.