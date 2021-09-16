“Stephen Curry, no one gets to write your story but you”: When Sonya Curry gave the Warriors MVP “the most important talk” of his life after a high school tournament loss

Back in 2001, right after losing the AAU Championship Stephen Curry thought, at that moment, maybe his playing career was over. Luckily, his parents gave the Warriors MVP “the most important talk” of his life.

Stephen Curry is truly the greatest shooter the league has ever seen. For over 13 years, the Golden State Warriors sharpshooter has been mesmerising us with his jaw-dropping long-distance shots. With the way he uses the three-point line, Steph has completely revolutionised how modern basketball is played.

Chef Curry wasn’t always the prolific scorer he has been in the NBA for the past 12 odd years. Back in his high school, Steph was really under the radar. Being a three-star recruit, SC30 saw offers from five small colleges William & Marry, Virginia Tech, VCU, High Point, and Davidson (where he ended up going). However, there was a time during his early teen years when Curry thought to himself that his dreams of a professional basketball player like his dad were over.

“It’s the summer of 2001, I’m 13 years old, and we’re at the AAU national championships in Tennessee. I was 5’5”, 5’6” tops — and maybe like 100 pounds soaking wet. We lost badly, and I played worse.

I had finally gotten the chance that I’d been waiting for, all year, to measure myself up…. and I fell short. Way short. It really felt like a wake-up call. It felt like this moment of truth — where there was only one possible lesson to take away: that I just wasn’t good enough.

I remember getting back to our hotel room — I think it was a Holiday Inn Express? — and just sulking. Like, I wasn’t being a hothead. I wasn’t mad at losing. I was just…… down. I was in my turtle shell. I was feeling…. well, I guess I was feeling how we’re really all taught to feel by these big tournaments, and this cutthroat basketball culture: like we’re walking down some do-or-die path. My dad took that path, and he made it to the league. And his son? His son couldn’t even make a mark against some other 13-year-olds.

So like I said, I wasn’t heated. I was more just, like — Oh, O.K. That’s it? I’m not good enough? This is…. over? For me, in that moment, it pretty much WAS over.”

Stephen Curry reveals the “most important talk” his parents gave him after a harsh reality check

Over the course of his 13 years in the league, Stephen Curry has credited his career to his parents and all the different sacrifices they made for him. Maybe we just didn’t understand how important a role did Sonya and Dell play in The Baby-Faced Assassin’s illustrious career.

Right after feeling insignificant losing at the AAU National Championship at Tennessee, the then-13-year-old thought he would never be able to fulfil his dreams of a professional NBA player. However, it was his parents who managed to boost his morale, giving him the “most important talk” of his life. In his “The Players’ Tribune” article, Curry continued:

“But it was also in that moment that my parents sat me down — at that Holiday Inn in Tennessee — and gave me what I’d call probably the most important talk of my entire life.

I wish I had the transcript for you, since there were some real gems in there. Basically, though? My Mom took the lead. She said, Steph, I’m only going to tell you this one time. After that, this basketball dream….. it’s going to be what it’s going to be. But here’s what I’ll say: NO ONE gets to write your story but you. Not some scouts, not some tournament. Not these other kids, who might do this better or that better. And not EVER your last name. None of those people, and none of those things, gets to be the author of your story. Just you. So think real hard about it. Take your time. And then you go and write what you want to write. But just know that this story — it’s yours.

Man…. that moment stuck with me.

It stuck with me throughout my growing-up years, and it’s stuck with me throughout my career as a basketball player so far. It’s the best advice I’ve ever gotten. And anytime I’ve needed it — anytime I’ve been snubbed, or underrated, or even flat-out disrespected — I’ve just remembered those words, and I’ve persevered.

I’ve said to myself, This is no one’s story to write but mine. It’s no one’s story but mine.”

Clearly, Steph was all ears during that talk. And oh boy, did he write his own story. Today, nearly 20-years after doubting himself, Curry is a 3-time Champ, 2-time MVP and one of the greatest shooters ever.