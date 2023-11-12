“Without Other Top 75 Players”: Kobe Bryant’s Ability To Win Two Titles Garners Praise From Former Lakers Teammate Metta World Peace

Mar 2, 2010; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Kobe Bryant (24), left, and forward Ron Artest (37) during the game against the Indiana Pacers at the Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee/Image of Sport-USA TODAY Sports

Metta World Peace has been quite active on Twitter/X recently, sharing a lot of content with his 621,400 followers regarding the NBA, especially some of his takes. In his recent tweet talked about his former teammate Kobe Bryant‘s incredible accomplishments in the league.

World Peace pointed out that Kobe achieved so much as an NBA superstar. Not only did he win two straight NBA Championships in 2009 and 2010, but, as Metta stated, he did it without a Top 75 player. “Kobe is the only player top 75 player to win a championship with out other top 75 players,” wrote Metta.

Metta was right on point as Kobe’s back-to-back championships were nothing short of exceptional. At the time, the only real superstar on his team was Pau Gasol. World Peace had the pleasure of being part of one of those championship-winning teams in 2010.

For many people, regardless of the debate between Michael Jordan and LeBron James, the Black Mamba is the GOAT. He was hard-working, relentless, fiercely competitive, and undoubtedly a legend of the game.

Metta World Peace has plenty of interesting NBA takes that shock many

Metta World Peace has shared a lot of NBA-related content on social media. While his take on Kobe Bryant is interesting, he has plenty of others that are debatable. Most of these have to do with the greatness of players or just who the greatest player of all time is in general.

A while back, he claimed that once LeBron James retired, he would become the greatest player of all time. A questionable statement that plenty of Michael Jordan fans would detest. But this is just one of the times he has named a GOAT. Additionally, he seems to have an ever-changing list of Top-five NBA players as well.

However, one of his more interesting takes that definitely strays outside the norm was when he named Tim Duncan as the greatest player of all time.

It doesn’t look like Metta is planning to stop with these hot takes any time soon. While he does have a lot of hits, he has his fair share of misses as well. Either way, it’s always entertaining to see what he puts out.