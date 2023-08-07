“Work Ethic Eliminates Fear”: Michael Jordan Raved About Bulls coach’s ‘Extreme’ Practices 10 Years After Retiring

Michael Jordan is one of the most accomplished players in NBA history. However, he did not become one of the greats through talent alone. His Airness had to work hard for everything he got, taking all the necessary steps for the same. He hired a personal trainer in Tim Grover and started working on himself. From weightlifting to actual basketball practice, it took a lot for him to achieve greatness. In an interview with Ahmad Rashad, 10 years after his retirement, MJ raved about team practices and how competing in them allowed him to do everything he did on an NBA court.

Jordan took the steps to become an NBA legend after losing to the Detroit Pistons for the third straight season in the 1990 Eastern Conference Finals. Intent on defeating them, he knew he needed to put on muscle to deal with the Bad Boys’ physicality. So, when he returned the following season, Jordan had put on 15 pounds of muscle, all thanks to the help of Tim Grover.

Michael Jordan raved about the importance of competing during practice 10 years after retirement

Drafted by the Chicago Bulls in 1984, Michael Jordan was destined for greatness from the start. However, the road to becoming an all-time great required a lot of hard work from his end. As such, His Airness always turned up to practice ready to give it his all. Almost like he was competing in a real game.

In an interview with Ahmad Rashad in 2013, 10 years after his final retirement, MJ recalled the importance of a good practice session. He spoke about how he treated every one of his practice sessions with the same intensity he would an official game. And, in particular, he described the radical coaching methods of Kevin Loughery.

Loughery, who was an assistant coach on the Bulls during Jordan’s rookie season would often test the six-time NBA Champion. He would have him start the session with the starting five before switching him over to the second stringers. Just to see if he could change the game and still come out on top. It’s something that the Hall of Famer still remembers to this day. But, thanks to his incredible work ethic he was able to make it through, and because of this, he was able to eliminate all fear and give his 100% every time he stepped onto the court.

“Work ethic eliminates fear! So if you put forth the work, then what are you fearing? You know what you’re capable of doing and what you’re not.”

Safe to say, the fruits of his labor are there for all to see. Six NBA Championships, six Finals MVPs, five regular season MVPs, a Defensive Player of the Year award, and a host of All-NBA, All-Defensive, and All-Star selections speak for themselves.

MJ practiced every day, even during his last season at the age of 40

To say Michael Jordan was obsessed with improving his craft would be an understatement. MJ was always in the gym working out and this was no different during his final season in the NBA. In 2003, aged 40 and playing for the Washington Wizards, Jordan reportedly worked out every single day without excuse.

Jordan truly is the cream of the crop. His dedication to the sport of basketball is undeniable and to this day there are many who strive to live up to the example he set.