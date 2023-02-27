HomeSearch

“Damian Lillard Is the Real Deal!”: LeBron James, Shaquille O’Neal, and Other NBA Stars React to Historical 71-Point Showing

Raahib Singh
|Published 27/02/2023

Feb 26, 2023; Portland, Oregon, USA; Portland Trail Blazers point guard Damian Lillard (0) shoots the ball over Houston Rockets power forward Jabari Smith Jr. (1, not pictured) during the first half at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

NBA Sunday Hoops have been a blessing to us today. From watching a re-match of the 2021 NBA Finals between the Suns and the Bucks to watching LeBron James and co. come back from a 27-point deficit against Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic. From watching Klay Thompson lead the Warriors to Trae Young’s buzzer-beater to win over the Nets. However, nothing compares to the show Damian Lillard just put on.

Dame Dolla just went GOD mode as the Blazers hosted the Rockets in a must-win contest. He had 41 points at the half and finished the game with 71 points. This equals Donovan Mitchell’s 71 points from earlier this season as the 8th-highest individual score in NBA History.

Seeing how well he played, NBA stars showed up with their praise for Dame.

LeBron James and other stars praise Damian Lillard

We witnessed a historical performance from Damian Lillard tonight. He had already been performing at a high level over the course of the past few games.

However, tonight he took it up a whole notch.

With Dame showing up like that, NBA superstars were sure to show up to react.

LeBron James was among the first to react, putting this tweet out.

Donovan Mitchell, who scored 71 earlier this season, had his own way of acknowledging Dame’s record-breaking performance.

Anfernee Simons didn’t take long to put out praise for his mentor.

Kendrick Perkins showed up with his own brand of praise.

Shaquille O’Neal took to his Instagram stories.

However, Kobe Bryant had called it all too long ago.

NBA Twitter reacts to Dame’s performance

While the stars were out praising Dame Dolla, the fans weren’t too far away.

Knowing Dame, he’d care more about making the playoffs than his work tonight. However, he should still take a step back and appreciate what he accomplished tonight.

