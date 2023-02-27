“Damian Lillard Is the Real Deal!”: LeBron James, Shaquille O’Neal, and Other NBA Stars React to Historical 71-Point Showing

Feb 26, 2023; Portland, Oregon, USA; Portland Trail Blazers point guard Damian Lillard (0) shoots the ball over Houston Rockets power forward Jabari Smith Jr. (1, not pictured) during the first half at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

NBA Sunday Hoops have been a blessing to us today. From watching a re-match of the 2021 NBA Finals between the Suns and the Bucks to watching LeBron James and co. come back from a 27-point deficit against Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic. From watching Klay Thompson lead the Warriors to Trae Young’s buzzer-beater to win over the Nets. However, nothing compares to the show Damian Lillard just put on.

Dame Dolla just went GOD mode as the Blazers hosted the Rockets in a must-win contest. He had 41 points at the half and finished the game with 71 points. This equals Donovan Mitchell’s 71 points from earlier this season as the 8th-highest individual score in NBA History.

Damian Lillard WENT NUCLEAR tonight 🔥 71 points (career high, franchise record)

6 rebounds

6 assists 22-of-38 FG

13-of-22 3PT

14-of-14 FT He is the 8th player in NBA history to score 70+ points in a game. pic.twitter.com/dkj2MhOiov — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) February 27, 2023

Seeing how well he played, NBA stars showed up with their praise for Dame.

LeBron James and other stars praise Damian Lillard

We witnessed a historical performance from Damian Lillard tonight. He had already been performing at a high level over the course of the past few games.

Dame over his last 12: 71 PTS – 6 REB – 6 AST

39 PTS – 10 REB – 6 AST

40 PTS – 6 REB – 5 AST

38 PTS – 2 REB – 9 AST

33 PTS – 10 REB – 11 AST

28 PTS – 4 REB – 5 AST

40 PTS – 5 REB – 5 AST

29 PTS – 3 REB – 6 AST

42 PTS – 8 REB – 10 AST

42 PTS – 2 REB – 6 AST

30 PTS – 4 REB – 3… https://t.co/RV9uicrjEg pic.twitter.com/KRYAsZTMUP — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) February 27, 2023

However, tonight he took it up a whole notch.

With Dame showing up like that, NBA superstars were sure to show up to react.

LeBron James was among the first to react, putting this tweet out.

⌚️ — LeBron James (@KingJames) February 27, 2023

Donovan Mitchell, who scored 71 earlier this season, had his own way of acknowledging Dame’s record-breaking performance.

My mom calls me and says @Dame_Lillard tied your record… you gotta get 72 now😂😂😂 — Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) February 27, 2023

Anfernee Simons didn’t take long to put out praise for his mentor.

Kendrick Perkins showed up with his own brand of praise.

That 71 piece wing dinner Spicy “All Drumsticks” that Dame Dolla dropped tonight with the W was beyond SPECIAL!!!! Carry the hell on… — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) February 27, 2023

Shaquille O’Neal took to his Instagram stories.

Game recognizes Game🤝@SHAQ put up a story for Damian Lillard’s 71-point night pic.twitter.com/sCDv1w74EM — Raahib Singh (@raahibs) February 27, 2023

However, Kobe Bryant had called it all too long ago.

“That boy’s serious. And he’s not afraid of anything” – Kobe Bryant on Damian Lillard pic.twitter.com/98zXBKmuBu — Kobe Highlights & Motivation (@kobehighlight) February 27, 2023

NBA Twitter reacts to Dame’s performance

While the stars were out praising Dame Dolla, the fans weren’t too far away.

kevin durant is all of us watching damian lillard pic.twitter.com/q0JHgM040i — Molly Morrison (@mollyhannahm) February 27, 2023

Give Dame his respect.. — Darious Williams (@Dee_Willl2) February 27, 2023

Knowing Dame, he’d care more about making the playoffs than his work tonight. However, he should still take a step back and appreciate what he accomplished tonight.

