“Would’ve Had 55 If Kevin Durant Had a Hamburger!”: Charles Barkley Hilaruously Joshed About 2x Champion’s ‘Cadaver’ Years Before Losing 60lbs Himself

NBA fans have come across the fireball crossfire between Kevin Durant and Charles Barkley in the last few years. Even before his ‘Bus Driver’ comment, the former Philadelphia 76ers star had previously criticized Durant for joining the already-stacked Golden State Warriors. Charles has also previously criticized KD for not wanting to win without a super team. Durant fired back at Barkley, saying even the former 76ers legend played with Hall of Fame players, but unlike him, he didn’t win any championships. This back-and-forth has been going on for a long time. In 2018, when KD was gifting his jersey to Drake, Barkley hilariously said that the former Warriors star looked like a cadaver. Interestingly, it was a year before Barkley himself went on to lose 60 lbs.

On Pat McAfee’s show, Barkley spoke about his weight loss journey. On the podcast, Barkley said that after his hip surgery, he gained a lot of weight, which was having an adverse effect on his health. He admitted to using Mounjaro, a drug that triggers weight loss, especially if used with regular exercise. Chuck said that he started using the drug at 352 lbs, and now he has cut it down to 290 lbs, which is massive.

Charles Barkley hilariously roasted Kevin Durant for his lean body

In November 2018, GSW and the Raptors faced each other, which the Warriors lost in overtime. After a 51-point game and a loss against the Raptors in Toronto, KD gave his jersey to Drake. For some reason, on the NBA on TNT, Barkley couldn’t control himself from cracking some jokes.

Watching a lean Durant give the jersey to the singer, Barkley remarked, “Lost bet I guess had to give up my jersey. He Can’t beat that dude in Golden State,” said Barkley. “Jesus another cadaver! A happy meal wouldn’t hurt that brother. He would have had 55 if he(Kevin Durant) had a hamburger” he added.

What happened after was even more hilarious. In the postgame interview with TNT, Barkley asked KD if he was working on his condition. All Durant said was ‘yeah’, and Mound of Rebound was sitting there waiting for more response. The scene was so hilarious that Shaquille O’Neal couldn’t control his laughter.

KD replied Charles Barkley for calling him sensitive

Just before the All-Star break last season, Barkley sat down for an interview with Awful Announcing. In an almost hour-long interview, Chuck briefly talked about Durant and their war of words.

Speaking about Durant, Barkley said that the Phoenix Suns star was very sensitive and had the inability to take fair criticism. “He’s very sensitive. Great player. He’s part of that generation who thinks he can’t be criticized. He’s never looked in the mirror and said, ‘Man, was that a fair criticism?’” remarked Barkley in the interview.

Anyone who knows KD knows he wasn’t going to stop after what Chuckster said. Replying to the video on Twitter, he wrote, “This ain’t gettin tiring chuck? I’ll never respect the words that come out ya mouth fam just deal with it.”

Barkley speaks what is on his mind and Durant isn’t someone who keeps his silence if he feels the criticism is wrong. So, maybe NBA fans are up for a never-ending war.