HomeSearch

“Ja Morant is That Dude”: Back to Back Triple Doubles By 6ft 2′ Grizzlies Point Guard Make Rounds on NBA Twitter

Akash Murty
|Published 30/01/2023

"Ja Morant is That Dude": Back to Back Triple Doubles By Grizzlies Point Guard Make Rounds on NBA Twitter

Jan 29, 2023; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) and Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (13) react after defeating the Indiana Pacers at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

This year’s MVP race was already looking like an injustice to many players and then the 2023 All-Star starters line-up came out which didn’t have Joel Embiid in the East and Ja Morant in the West. And both of them have made it a point to show why it was unfair.

While Embiid took his Sixers past Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets with a 47/18/5 night, Morant had two 27-point triple-double nights, first against the Wolves in a 111-100 loss on Friday and tonight in a 112-100 win against the Pacers.

Also read: “Kyrie Irving Is Harder To Guard Than Ja Morant”: Warriors Star Opens Up About Struggling To Defend The 2 All-Stars

This latest performance of the 6ft 2’ point guard of Memphis set NBA Twitter on fire.

Fans go wild on the second straight triple-double by Ja Morant

The Grizzlies were 0-3 without Steven Adams coming into the Sunday night game, but as the Kiwi big man watched the game from the side-lines rocking the #12 Ja Morant Memphis jersey, his pick-and-roll partner put up a show for him and the fans.

Not only did he help Jaren Jackson Jr and Brandon Clarke on the board by collecting 10 boards in the game, he also made some absurd assists (15 of them to be specific), especially for the two power forwards who are having all the game to themselves without Adams on the floor these days.

And like fans in the stand, NBA Twitter went bonkers with Ja’s 27 points, 10 rebounds, and 15 assists in the game.

Even Ja Tweeted after the win.

Also read: “Sky is the Limit for Ja Morant”: Kevin Durant Predicted Grizzlies Star’s Greatness Far Before it Happened

Grizzlies are learning to win without their toughest defender

According to reports, Adams might be coming back in early April which is both good and bad for the Grizzlies. For two whole months, they have to do well without their top rebounder and biggest presence on the post, whose screens are also as valuable to the team.

It might prove tough for them to still be a top-4 team in the West, or maybe it’s an overreach at my end to evaluate Adams of such importance for them. But their first win in 4 games is a testament to it.

But the way JJJ, Clarke, and even Morant played defense without the big guy and made a combined 8 blocks and 4 steals together, it looked like they do not want to go anywhere but the top of the West.

Also read: “Ja Morant and Grizzlies Haven’t Accomplished Enough!”: Draymond Green Talks ‘Rivalry’ Ahead of Warriors-Grizzlies Matchup

 

About the author
Akash Murty

Akash Murty

An Electrical and Electronics Engineer by degree, Akash Murty is an NBA Editor at The SportsRush. Previously a Software Engineer, Murty couldn’t keep himself away from sports, and his knack for writing and putting his opinion forward brought him to the TSR. A big Soccer enthusiast, his interest in basketball developed late, as he got access to a hoop for the first time at 17. Following this, he started watching basketball at the 2012 Olympics, which transitioned to NBA, and he became a fan of the game as he watched LeBron James dominate the league. Him being an avid learner of the game and ritually following the league for around a decade, he now writes articles ranging from throwbacks, and live game reports, to gossip. LA Lakers are his favourite basketball team, while Chelsea has his heart in football. He also likes travelling, reading fiction, and sometimes cooking.

Read more from Akash Murty