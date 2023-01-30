“Ja Morant is That Dude”: Back to Back Triple Doubles By 6ft 2′ Grizzlies Point Guard Make Rounds on NBA Twitter

This year’s MVP race was already looking like an injustice to many players and then the 2023 All-Star starters line-up came out which didn’t have Joel Embiid in the East and Ja Morant in the West. And both of them have made it a point to show why it was unfair.

While Embiid took his Sixers past Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets with a 47/18/5 night, Morant had two 27-point triple-double nights, first against the Wolves in a 111-100 loss on Friday and tonight in a 112-100 win against the Pacers.

Ja Morant tonight: 27 PTS

10 REB

15 AST First Grizzlies player ever with a 25/10/15 game. pic.twitter.com/vrsgFuKb0z — StatMuse (@statmuse) January 30, 2023

This latest performance of the 6ft 2’ point guard of Memphis set NBA Twitter on fire.

Fans go wild on the second straight triple-double by Ja Morant

The Grizzlies were 0-3 without Steven Adams coming into the Sunday night game, but as the Kiwi big man watched the game from the side-lines rocking the #12 Ja Morant Memphis jersey, his pick-and-roll partner put up a show for him and the fans.

Not only did he help Jaren Jackson Jr and Brandon Clarke on the board by collecting 10 boards in the game, he also made some absurd assists (15 of them to be specific), especially for the two power forwards who are having all the game to themselves without Adams on the floor these days.

And like fans in the stand, NBA Twitter went bonkers with Ja’s 27 points, 10 rebounds, and 15 assists in the game.

@JaMorant is that dude… back to back triple doubles!!! These Grizzlies looking like the team they should tonight vs Pacers — Jake Williamson (@JakeinmyBoot22) January 30, 2023

ja morgoat — joseph (@znoed) January 30, 2023

Even Ja Tweeted after the win.

Best point guard in the league — ⚡️ (@Klaw_Szn) January 30, 2023

Grizzlies are learning to win without their toughest defender

According to reports, Adams might be coming back in early April which is both good and bad for the Grizzlies. For two whole months, they have to do well without their top rebounder and biggest presence on the post, whose screens are also as valuable to the team.

It might prove tough for them to still be a top-4 team in the West, or maybe it’s an overreach at my end to evaluate Adams of such importance for them. But their first win in 4 games is a testament to it.

But the way JJJ, Clarke, and even Morant played defense without the big guy and made a combined 8 blocks and 4 steals together, it looked like they do not want to go anywhere but the top of the West.

