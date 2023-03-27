HomeSearch

“I’ll Never Respect the Words That Come Out Ya Mouth!”: Kevin Durant Smacks Charles Barkley for Comments on ‘60 Minutes’

Raahib Singh
|Published 27/03/2023

“I’ll Never Respect the Words That Come Out Ya Mouth!”: Kevin Durant Smacks Charles Barkley for Comments on ‘60 Minutes’

Credits: USA Today Sports

The Charles Barkley-Kevin Durant saga has a new chapter now. Just when one thought that Charles Barkley and Kevin Durant are done going at each other, a new chapter always seems to get added. The NBA legend has been going at KD for quite some time now, and no one knows why did he start the same.

The drama between these two dates back years, when Chuck started with the ‘bus driver’ comments. Since then, the two have been going back and forth, with Barkley usually drawing first blood and KD responding to the same.

Just before the All-Star Weekend, Charles made a hypocritical statement about KD joining superteams only. Durant responded then, as well as trashed Chuck’s ‘negative’ analytical approach. The latest part of the saga occurred recently when Charles made his way to 60 Minutes.

Charles Barkley calls Kevin Durant sensitive, gets strong response

Kevin Durant is currently looking to return from an ankle injury that has kept him sidelined for almost three weeks. He’s been a great team player in the meantime, supporting his teammates from the bench. He’s done nothing but work towards his return.

Somehow, Charles Barkley just couldn’t seem to let him be. While talking on 60 Minutes, he talked about KD and said,

“He’s very sensitive. Great player. He’s part of that generation who think he can’t be criticized. He’s never looked in the mirror and said, ‘Man, was that a fair criticism?’”

Durant, who is always checking his social media, saw this post and couldn’t stop himself from responding. He seemed done with Barkley and said,

“This ain’t gettin tiring chuck? I’ll never respect the words that come out ya mouth fam just deal with it”

It’s clear that Durant doesn’t want to engage anymore, but if he’s mentioned, he won’t back down. At this point, Charles Barkley is looking to take up space in KD’s life like Skip Bayless has in LeBron James’.

When will KD return?

Kevin Durant was recently assessed, and it was said that he’s making great progress. While he won’t be available for the game against the Jazz tomorrow, the contest against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday is not off the table.

The Suns are expecting KD to be good to go by Wednesday and help them stabilize this recent tumble.

Share this article
About the author
Raahib Singh

Raahib Singh

Raahib Singh is an NBA Editor at The SportsRush. A Computer Science Engineer by qualification, Raahib's passion for sports drew him toward TSR. He started playing basketball when he was 14, and fell in love with the sport ever since. His interest in the NBA developed at the same time as when Stephen Curry put the entire league on notice. Raahib was spellbound by Steph and the Warriors and has been a fan since. From starting off as a Warriors fan, Raahib has evolved into someone who can never miss a good game of basketball. He converts his love for the game and the knowledge he has gained into the articles he writes. In his spare time, he enjoys cricket, going for walks, and murder mysteries.

Read more from Raahib Singh