“I’ll Never Respect the Words That Come Out Ya Mouth!”: Kevin Durant Smacks Charles Barkley for Comments on ‘60 Minutes’

The Charles Barkley-Kevin Durant saga has a new chapter now. Just when one thought that Charles Barkley and Kevin Durant are done going at each other, a new chapter always seems to get added. The NBA legend has been going at KD for quite some time now, and no one knows why did he start the same.

The drama between these two dates back years, when Chuck started with the ‘bus driver’ comments. Since then, the two have been going back and forth, with Barkley usually drawing first blood and KD responding to the same.

Just before the All-Star Weekend, Charles made a hypocritical statement about KD joining superteams only. Durant responded then, as well as trashed Chuck’s ‘negative’ analytical approach. The latest part of the saga occurred recently when Charles made his way to 60 Minutes.

Charles Barkley calls Kevin Durant sensitive, gets strong response

Kevin Durant is currently looking to return from an ankle injury that has kept him sidelined for almost three weeks. He’s been a great team player in the meantime, supporting his teammates from the bench. He’s done nothing but work towards his return.

Somehow, Charles Barkley just couldn’t seem to let him be. While talking on 60 Minutes, he talked about KD and said,

“He’s very sensitive. Great player. He’s part of that generation who think he can’t be criticized. He’s never looked in the mirror and said, ‘Man, was that a fair criticism?’”

Charles Barkley on Kevin Durant: “He’s very sensitive. Great player. He’s part of that generation who think he can’t be criticized. He’s never looked in the mirror and says ‘Man, is that a fair criticism?'” pic.twitter.com/X16UpFXM7e — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) March 27, 2023

Durant, who is always checking his social media, saw this post and couldn’t stop himself from responding. He seemed done with Barkley and said,

“This ain’t gettin tiring chuck? I’ll never respect the words that come out ya mouth fam just deal with it”

This ain’t gettin tiring chuck? I’ll never respect the words that come out ya mouth fam just deal with it https://t.co/ZGGCIs62El — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) March 27, 2023

It’s clear that Durant doesn’t want to engage anymore, but if he’s mentioned, he won’t back down. At this point, Charles Barkley is looking to take up space in KD’s life like Skip Bayless has in LeBron James’.

When will KD return?

Kevin Durant was recently assessed, and it was said that he’s making great progress. While he won’t be available for the game against the Jazz tomorrow, the contest against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday is not off the table.

The Suns are expecting KD to be good to go by Wednesday and help them stabilize this recent tumble.