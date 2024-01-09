“Y’all Better Not Lose That Tournament”: Dwight Howard’s Claim for ‘3–33 Pistons’ Has NBA Twitter in Splits

Credits: Apr 7, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers center Dwight Howard (39) before the game against the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Dwight Howard is taking his talents from Taiwan to the Philippines. The former three-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year joined a sports organization called Strong Group Athletics, which fields its basketball team in the Dubai International Basketball Championship. Howard has the utmost belief in his new team as he believes that SGA can beat the 3-33 Detroit Pistons.

Advertisement

The former Los Angeles Lakers star made the lofty claim on X(formerly known as Twitter), in a post that read:

“My team in the Philippines could beat the pistons lol me , Andray Blatche, Andre Roberson , McKenzie lol it’s over.”

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/DwightHoward/status/1744461736219218274?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Notably, Howard’s new team is fairly strong, boasting former NBA player Andre Roberson, journeyman American guard McKenzie Moore, UAAP MVP Kevin Quiambao, and UAAP champion JD Cagulangan alongside Howard.

During the Pistons’ historic 28-game losing streak, Howard pitched the idea of signing for the team. He claimed a roster of NBA free agents including himself, DeMarcus Cousins, Isaiah Thomas, John Wall, and Michael Beasley, could perform better than the current Pistons roster.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/DwightHoward/status/1740357474086203440?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

If Howard’s claim about winning in the NBA with old, free-agent veterans wasn’t lofty enough, he took his ambition to new heights by claiming he and his SGA teammates could beat the Pistons.

Advertisement

NBA fans react to Dwight Howard’s claim

Dwight Howard’s incredible claim befuddled a few and amused others on X. One fan warned the former NBA star that he better back his claim and win the Dubai International Basketball Championship.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/NBA_Cringe/status/1744478110626541750?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Another fan had a lot of faith in Cade Cunningham. They replied that the Pistons star would put up prime Wilt Chamberlain numbers against the SGA squad.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/ElisApple20/status/1744461847166693520?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

A couple of fans agreed that the SGA roster would beat the current Pistons team.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/imbrolester/status/1744536657640964534?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/0xCryptoFutures/status/1744565942468981060?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

It’s unlikely that Howard believes that his team could beat the Pistons. His post was an attempt to gain traction about his move to the Philippines and it worked. Had he not trolled the Pistons, not many would have known that he was playing for a team in Asia and competing in a tournament in Dubai. Howard got the result he desired with his controversial statement.