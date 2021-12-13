“Zion Williamson skipped rehab workouts, fell asleep during film sessions”: Pelicans beat writer levels serious allegations at 2019 #1 draft pick after Zion’s return timetable is delayed

2019 NBA #1 pick Zion Williamson is being accused of not taking his injury recovery seriously by a Pelicans beat writer.

The Zion Williamson fitness saga is one of NBA Reddit and NBA Twitter’s most-discussed storylines of the year. Zion suffered this injury in early May and has since been out of action for the New Orleans Pelicans.

The true magnitude of the 21-year-old’s injury first came to light when he was ruled out of Team USA’s Olympics camp. Williamson was also late in reporting for the Pelicans’ training camp ahead of this season.

Pelicans’ GM David Griffin faced flak from all local fans for advertising season tickets with a picture featuring Zion Williamson. Zion has yet to come even close to a 5-on-5 practice session with the team this year.

Instead, Zion appeared at media day looking all sorts of overweight and unfit. His face had clearly ballooned up due to an excess of fat and carbohydrate consumption during the summer.

What’s more, his mother is reportedly his dietician as well. NBA fans have been pointing out that this isn’t really ideal for Zion, given how his mother may let her instincts influence his diet plans.

Pelicans beat writer levels serious allegations at Zion Williamson after his return timetable is delayed

Jake Madison, who hosts the Locked on Pels podcast, got into an interesting Twitter thread yesterday. The Pelicans beat writer insinuated that Zion Williamson was being totally unprofessional in the way he’s approached his injury recovery.

To prove that, Madison cited a yet-to-be-proved instance of Zion falling asleep during a film session.

What about him skipping rehab workouts? What about him falling asleep during film session last week? Or — Jake Madison (@NOLAJake) December 12, 2021

The thread developed into an extremely interesting one as Madison steadfastly refused to provide more details about the incident. However, it would be somewhat counterintuitive for Madison to stake his professional credibility on a story like this.

NBA Reddit and Twitter have obviously had their fun with regards to this latest update. Zion is getting all sorts of new nicknames and Kelvin Benjamin comparisons at this point.