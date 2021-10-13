“Yeah m*****f*****s, y’all not getting away with that shit no more”: Draymond Green cannot contain his excitement on the NBA’s new rule changes involving All-Stars Luka Doncic and Trae Young

Former DPOY Draymond Green welcomes NBA’s new move, curbing foul-baiting in the league. The new rules prohibit the player on offense from drawing fouls through overt, abrupt, or abnormal non-basketball moves.

Recently, the NBA announced some changes in its rules with regards to players trying to draw fouls. In the past, we have seen players such as Luka Doncic, Trae Young, and James Harden trying to draw fouls performing non-basketball moves.

The anti-foul hunting rule gives the defenders in the league a chance to maximize their skill set that was otherwise becoming an offense-dominated league. In recent times, the NBA has developed the reputation of being soft. Thus these rule changes place the defenders on an equal pedestal to that of an offensive player.

The first NBA player to witness this rule change was none other than Green’s teammate Stephen Curry during a preseason game against the Portland Trail Blazers. During the play, Curry tried to pump fake a three-pointer to try and draw the defender in and leap forward. However, Curry did not get the call.

NOT THIS YEAR. goodbye jumping into the defender fouls. pic.twitter.com/FW47gdk0rl — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) October 5, 2021

During a recent interaction with the media, Green addressed the NBA’s new anti-foul baiting rule. The Warriors star was elated with the league’s new policy.

Draymond Green welcomes NBA’s new rule changes on shooting fouls.

The NBA has finally managed to have an equal distribution of powers between players on defense and offense. For years, players on the offensive have had the upper hand when it comes to fouls during the game, allowing them to cheat the system.

Not only do the new rule changes prohibit the player from trying to draw a foul by abruptly leaning forward or overtly extending a portion of their body into the defender, but result in an offensive foul.

Recently, 3x NBA champion and former DPOY Draymond Green addressed the new changes in the rules. Green, who has found himself on the wrong side of the fence innumerable times with respect to officiating in the game, is all in for the new rules.

“It’s very funny seeing some of this sh*t not get called. As a defender, it’s exciting to me. I remember when the rules first came out, in the bus on the way to practice, I started yelling ‘Yeah m*****f*****s, y’all not getting away with that shit no more,” Green said, per Anthony Slater of The Athletic.

Green believes the scoring ability and skill set of players in the league are on an all-time high and that they would adjust to the new rules in no time. Nonetheless, the new rules give the defenders an equal opportunity to display their skills.

“At the end of the day, I think the skills in this league are probably at an all-time high, and so guys will score the basketball regardless. But it does help to know that you have more of a fair opportunity as a defender and guys can’t just cheat the system.”

Draymond Green, a fan of the new officiating emphasis to cut out foul hunting: “It’s very funny seeing some of this shit not get called…Guys can’t just cheat the system.” pic.twitter.com/2PVhgyDWzW — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) October 12, 2021

It will be interesting to see how the new changes affect the dynamics of the game. It remains to be seen, if players like Luka Doncic and Trae Young could work around the new rules.