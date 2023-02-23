HomeSearch

“Bronny James is Similar to Marcus Smart and Jrue Holiday”: ESPN Releases NBA Comparisons for LeBron James’ Son

Tonoy Sengupta
|Published 23/02/2023

Credits: USA Today

Bronny James is finally getting all the hype he has deserved for some time now. Heck, fans have finally stopped seeing him as nothing more than LeBron James’s son. No, he is now his own man, making a name for himself because of nothing less than his own ability.

To add some icing to this incredible cake, ESPN recently had James going as high as 10th overall in their most recent mock draft, which classifies him as a potential lottery pick.

That is beyond incredible for Bronny. However, it has left many questioning what they saw in the young man to rate him so highly.

And as if in reply to just those questions, ESPN recently revealed just what the scouts saw in the man. And suffice it to say, he has received some interesting NBA comparisons.

Bronny James is compared to Marcus Smart and Jrue Holiday by scouts after revealing mock draft results

To start off here, it would be unfair to compare Bronny James to his father, LeBron James. While he has inherited a multitude of his father’s gifts, the King is arguably the GOAT of basketball.

Putting that kind of pressure on a draft prospect is far from fair. And fortunately for him, the NBA community has kept their hopes fairly steady about the man’s potential.

Still, there is a lot to see here. But, what is it exactly? To help fans understand that, ESPN recently revealed NBA comparisons of the man. Take a look at the tweet below.

These draft comparisons may not be covered with glitter. However, they are beyond admirable. After all, these are all players that would be very important on a contending team.

Still, none of these are for certain. After all, draft scouts have been horribly wrong before. So, whether or not these claims are accurate, fans will have to wait until Bronny James is drafted to find out.

 

What are Bronny James’s strengths?

Bronny James is one of those players that can fit in perfectly on just about any team.

The man’s perimeter defense has already been touted as arguably the best in his recruiting class. To add onto it, his offense on both the outside and at the rim, has seen massive improvements.

And to pile onto all that, he has his father’s court vision, making him a highly cerebral playmaker. Simply put, it’s no wonder that ESPN had him going at no lower than 10th in the 2024 NBA mock draft.

