Is Damian Lillard Playing Tonight vs Wizards? Trail Blazers Release Injury Update for 6ft 2” Guard

The Portland Trail Blazers had a great start to the 2022-2023 campaign. However, things took a turn for Chauncey Billups’ boys when they suffered 9 losses in the 11 games between 19th December 2022 to 13th January 2023.

Despite the fact that the team tumbled down to the 11th position in the West with a 25-26 record, Damian Lillard has been on an offensive tear. After having missed 63 games last season, Dame has been playing some incredible basketball.

With the newly-announced All-Star having tweaked his ankle a few weeks back against the Orlando Magic, Dolla’s availability for the Blazers’ upcoming clash against the Washington Wizards is on everyone’s minds.

Is Damian Lillard going to play against the Wizards?

Yes, the 32-year-old seemed in pain after hurting his ankle. However, the injury has not prevented the 2013 Rookie of the Year from suiting up in the next games.

In fact, since the matchup against Paolo Banchero and co., Lillard has managed to take his game to a different level altogether.

In the 11 games after the 10th December contest, the sharpshooter has gone on to average 39.1 points and 7.9 assists.

Clearly, the ankle injury hasn’t affected Dame’s production even slightly. And for those wondering, there is no reason why the 10-year NBA veteran shouldn’t suit up against Bradley Beal and co.

While Damian isn’t mentioned on the team’s injury report, the likes of Jusuf Nurkic and Jerami Grant are at risk of missing the contest.

Grabbing a win against the in-form Wizards will be a pretty difficult task for Lillard and co., however, the contest at the Capital One Arena will promise to be an entertaining one.

