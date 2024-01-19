Eminem Makes a Desperate Proposal to Lions HC Dan Campbell Which Seems Impossible to Fulfill: “I Will Suit Up”

Eminem is locked in. Now that his Lions are knee-deep in the playoffs, the rapper is ready to do whatever it takes to help the team take it all home. It started with asking Mathew Stafford to let them win the Wild Card round, and now he has an interesting proposal directly for HC Campbell.

Eminem wants to suit up for the Lions game on Sunday. Now that the Lions have won their first playoff game in 32 years, every Detroit fan is ready to do whatever it takes to get the team to the Super Bowl. In the same vein, Mathers made an Instagram video with a desperate plea for Dan Campbell as he said,

“Yo Dan! I’m reporting. I’m gonna report third quarter. I’m reporting. Offensive line. Eligible receiver. I’ll be the quarterback. The entire offensive line. And the receiver. And I will throw it to myself. And I will score a touchdown. In the third quarter. Just get me a uniform, or just a helmet.”

It seems that the rapper is coming for the jobs of Jared Goff and the entire offensive line if it means the team can take home the divisional title. This is a special game for the Lions fanbase, who’ve been starved of a playoff run for the past three decades. The pressure is high for this young team, but they’ve proved they can take it.

They won’t need Eminem in the third quarter. Hopefully. According to the BetMGM NFL odds, the Lions are favorites to win the game against the Buccaneers. Detroit will host the Bucs in a rematch on Sunday. The last time they went head-to-head with the Bucs, they defeated them 20-6, and Jared Goff had a season day as he threw for 353 yards and tossed two touchdowns. Amon-Ra St. Brown had 12 catches for 124 yards and one of the scores.

However, while Detroit will have an electric crowd hosting its first NFC divisional round appearance since the 1991 playoffs, Tampa Bay is not to be taken lightly on the road. They are 8-1 against the spread in road games this season. With playoff entrance jitters and Stafford out of the way, the Lions could hope to put up a real fight against the Bucs. But if they need the help in the third quarter, they can always count on Eminem.

Eminem is Desperate for the Lions to Win the Superbowl

Eminem is leaving no stone unturned to help his favorite team win the Super Bowl, short of joining the squad. Before he urged Campbell to let him play on Sunday, he asked (practically begged) a returning Matthew Stafford to let his former team win. Perhaps that’s why the Rams lost 23-24 to the Lions.

To showcase just how serious this is for Eminem, here’s what his New Year’s resolution was: for the Lions to win the Superbowl. Now that they’ve made it past the Wildcard round, they’re almost there, closer than they’ve been since long before Eminem entered the mainstream hip-hop scene.