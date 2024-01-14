“Eminem Gonna Drop a Diss Track”: 15x Grammy Winner Issues Video Message for Matthew Stafford Ahead of Rams vs Lions Clash & Fans are Going Crazy

In an example of just how important playoffs are to fans, Lions superfan Eminem has entered the chat. The 15x Grammy Winner practically begged resurgent QB Matthey Stafford to go easy on the Lions. Eminem and Stafford have a history, as the QB once played for Rapgod’s favorite team. Now with the Rams, Stafford will go up against his former team, on his former home field, something Eminem is a little scared of.

In the video, Eminem, donning a Barry Sanders hoodie, made a lighthearted demand to Stafford, urging him to let the Lions win the upcoming game at Ford Field. This matchup isn’t just any game; it’s the Lions’ first home playoff in 30 years and a milestone for Ford Field.

Eminem’s words: “Stafford, you owe me this favor, bro. I was there for you. I rapped for you, bro. Can you just let us have this one? Just this one?” has sparked a frenzy among fans. The reaction from the NFL community was a mix of amusement and excitement. Some fans expressed solid support for the Lions, echoing Eminem’s sentiments.

Tweets like “Eminem gonna drop a diss track if he wins”

and “Oh man! Staffords knees are weak, palms are sweaty now” showcased the hopeful spirit of Detroit fans.

On the other hand, Rams supporters stood firm, with comments like “They know it’s gonna get ugly for them they need reinforcements”

and “Hmmm before I wanted lions to win but now I’d really wanna see Eminem unhappy. I’m genuinely torn here ,” reflecting their competitive spirit.

The Detroit native performed at the halftime show of Super Bowl LVI, where Stafford led the Rams to victory over the Cincinnati Bengals. Eminem’s presence at the game and his subsequent video message to Stafford add a unique twist to this playoff encounter. The rap star rooted for his former quarterback, who had not won a playoff game in his previous 12 years with the Detroit Lions. However, his allegiance to Detroit stands tall ahead of this matchup.

Behind the Scenes with Eminem at Lions’ Camp

Eminem’s loyalty to the Lions isn’t a new development. He visited the team’s training camp in 2022, an event broadcast on ‘Hard Knocks.’ During his visit, he humorously admitted his limitations in throwing a football and offered his services jokingly to the team.

Eminem really showed his true colors when he hung out with Lions players like Jared Goff and Jamaal Williams. He wasn’t just a celebrity there; he was like any other fan, really into the team and having a good time. Even when he talked about Aidan Hutchinson’s “Billie Jean” performance, you could tell he’s been following the team closely.

His fun dare to Matthew Stafford is more than just a celeb making a football joke. It’s about how a big star like Eminem can be a super fan, just like anyone else. His involvement with the Lions, from the sidelines of a Super Bowl to the humor-filled training camp visits, shows that even superstars have their own heroes and teams they root for. It remains to be seen how this matchup of ex-quarterbacks unfolds. Who will get to exact their revenge? Ex-Lions QB Stafford or his replacement and ex-Rams QB Goff?