“You Didn’t Cry?”: Paolo Banchero Stunned by Chet Holmgren’s Lack of Emotion During Milestone NBA Moments

Not everyone in the NBA reacts to achievements the same way. Some are more stoic in nature, whereas others let loose. But getting to where you’ve always wanted warrants at least some form of emotion, right? Well, Chet Holmgren may disagree, and Paolo Banchero would say he’s dead inside.

Very few basketball talents in the country get into the NBA, and even fewer get a chance to hoist the Larry O’Brien trophy. So, seeing someone shed a tear or two while being drafted or winning the Championship shouldn’t be surprising.

Holmgren, however, falls into the category of those making it seem like it’s not a big deal. The 23-year-old won the Championship with the Oklahoma City Thunder just a few months ago, and his reaction was about as bland as it could have gotten.

This was the topic of conversation for Chet and fellow NBA sensation Banchero. The Orlando Magic star was playing 2K against his buddy for a Boardroom video when he straight-up asked Holmgren what it felt like to become an NBA Champion.

“That sh** was the sickest thing you’ll ever do, bro,” admitted Chet. But when Banchero asked if he cried, the OKC man said no, and then shared a revelation that left him stunned.

“No, I ain’t cry. It’s crazy cause I didn’t cry when I got drafted, I didn’t cry when we won it,” added Chet.

“You didn’t cry when you got drafted?” wondered Banchero, who revealed that he had a couple of tears in his own eyes when he got his number called in the 2022 Draft.

“I’m not like a crier, bro, but when I got hurt, I definitely cried. Both times. That sh** was f***** up. I’m not like a happy crier,” explained Holmgren.

Holmgren’s NBA journey got off to a rough start when he missed his entire rookie season with a Lisfranc injury in his right foot. He suffered the setback during a Pro-Am game in the summer of 2022, which forced him to sit out while recovering and rehabbing for over a year.

Missing that much time could certainly leave a player feeling discouraged. Comparing that to winning a ring at just 23, it makes sense why Holmgren is selective about when he shows emotion. Basketball is an emotional game by nature, but you also have to compose yourself.

The question now is how he will react if the OKC Thunder repeat. The franchise has already committed to him, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, and Jalen Williams with big extensions for the foreseeable future. Vegas odds have the Western Conference powerhouse favored to go back-to-back.

You would think a second straight ring might finally cut through Holmgren’s emotional wall. We will just have to wait and see.