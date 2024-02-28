“You Didn’t Say Your Dad First Is Crazy”: Kiyan Anthony Has Mother Lala Heated After Choosing Paul George As His GOAT Over Carmelo Anthony

A family betrayal became the central theme recently as La La Anthony appeared in the latest episode of Complex with her son, Kiyan Anthony. During the show, they shared a heated exchange as the latter overlooked his father Carmelo Anthony to side with Paul Geroge as his GOAT. This turned into a major source of disbelief for the mother La La as she candidly expressed her scepticism.

Initially, the actress deliberately took the lead while answering a question surrounding her GOAT basketball player ever. The 41-year-old picked her teenage son over the NBA icons to showcase her faith in his ability. Following that, she further explained her stance while shedding light on the reasons behind her belief.

“Cause for nine months of my life, I threw up every single day. Nine times a day. Laid on a cold bathroom floor cause I had the worst and the most difficult pregnancy ever. So that is why, seeing you now on the court and being so amazing make your mom so proud and you are my GOAT basketball player,” she mentioned.

Appreciating his mother’s standpoint, Kiyan put into focus his perspective on the debate. Establishing the pecking order, the high schooler declared, “My GOAT is Paul George. Paul George is the best player ever. Kobe [Bryant], Paul George…Carmelo Anthony. Obviously, he’s the GOAT. There are levels though”.

This response shocked La La, leading to her throwing cards at her young son. “The fact that you didn’t say your dad first is crazy to me,” she mentioned while displaying her astonishment. The interaction further heated up as the 16-year-old indicated his father’s inability to win a championship as a major factor behind his viewpoint.

Despite the seeming seriousness, Kiyan certainly stretched the matter to mock his father publicly. After all, the Colorado-born had done the same on a previous occasion, claiming himself able to defeat the NBA legend one-on-one. Interestingly, Melo understood the underlying humor behind the statement leading him to question to basketball knowledge of the young generation. Hence, the recent episode serves as an extension of it while capturing the close bond between the father and the son.

Amidst the disputes, Paul Geroge embraced the occasion

Apparently, it was not the first time Kiyan had selected PG13 as his GOAT basketball player. The teenager had stated the same in the past, adding volume to the greatness of the NBA star. Alongside the high schooler, rookie Brandon Miller had also selected the 33-year-old as his idol while growing up.

The series of praises led to the California-born addressing the admiration surrounding him during an episode of Podcast P with Paul George. “It’s amazing…It’s an honor to be someone that young generation look up to…I feel like I have just been relatable. Big wings that can handle, can create, be the number one option, defend, make plays…That’s ultimately what I wanted my legacy to be,” he stated.

The recognition thus undoubtedly means a ton to the 6ft 8″ star. To this day, his gameplay continues to inspire the aspirants to make a name for themselves within the NBA. Kiyan remains one such prominent name on the list as he aims to follow in the footsteps of his GOAT.