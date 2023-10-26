“You Don’t Belong Here, These is Big Boy Territory”: Stephen A. Smith Highlights One Major Concern for Victor Wembanyama After His First Game in the NBA

Wembanyama Against The Dallas Mavericks For His First NBA, Basketball Herren, USA Game File photo – NO FILM, NO VIDEO, NO TV, NO DOCUMENTARY – San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) looks to pass the ball during an NBA Summer League game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Sunday, July 9, 2023 in Las Vegas. French Victor Wembanyama will make his NBA debut with San Antonio on October 25, 2023 against Dallas. Photo by Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal/TNS/ABACAPRESS.COM unknown PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxFRAxESPxUKxUSAxBELxPOL Copyright: xTNS/ABACAx 873001_008 TNS/ABACAx 873001_008

Victor Wembanyama‘s unexpectedly abysmal performance in his debut game against the Dallas Mavericks has attracted the attention of NBA fans and media, including ESPN TV analyst Stephen A. Smith. Seemingly not retaining his preseason form, the French rookie failed to help his team win in a 119-126 home loss against the Mavs. Though Smith has always appreciated Wemby’s skills and talents, he was concerned for the 19-year-old going further into the regular season, as per First Take.

In fact, SAS pointed out how Wemby’s staggering 7’4″ would rather be physically disadvantageous for him going ahead in the league. In a closely fought battle against the Mavs, Wemby had to witness the sheer might and strength of star Luka Doncic, who scored a triple-double for Dallas in their opening night win.

Stephen A. Smith expresses concerns over Victor Wembanyama’s built

Stephen A. Smith seemed somewhat concerned after witnessing Victor Wembanyama’s debut in the regular season. As evident in the game against Dallas, Wemby has a long way to go in his journey.

“The brother is very, very skilled. … All I’m concerned about with him is his physique, and the punishment he is going to endure.”

On the other hand, Dallas Mavericks rookie Dereck Lively II shone past Wemby in his regular season debut in the league. As Smith best put it, the other rookies and players in the league could easily ‘chop’ Wemby up, given his frail and slender figure.

“If I am going up against him and I see those skills, and then I see how thin he is, I got to chop him down. You saw how he tried the post? They pushed him right out of there. Get the hell out of here. You don’t belong in here. This is big boy territory. Those brothers were pushing him…I just hope he will be able to stay healthy.”

SAS acknowledges that Wemby’s skills, talents, and defensive abilities are well enough to guarantee him some good games in the league. Nevertheless, as many other experts pointed out, Wemby needs to work on his physique to fit better with the needs and requirements of a highly physical league like the NBA.

Wemby might not have matched the hype around his debut, he surely put a good show on both ends of the floor. He contributed 15 points, five rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block. And, even Paul Pierce believes in the rookie.

Paul Pierce defended Wemby amidst concerns over his physique

Wemby’s debut game brings into foray the concerns experts such as Stephen A. Smith and other NBA veterans had previously highlighted over the 19-year-old’s physique. However, Celtics legend Paul Pierce had complete faith in the French prodigy’s prowess.

In an appearance on Showtime Basketball, during the NBA Summer League, the Truth said that Wemby didn’t have to fear facing brute forces as Charles Barkley and Dennis Rodman from the yesteryears. Hence, not putting in too much muscle could also help the French star in going through during the regular season.

Well, it’s too early to put any fruition to Pierce’s prediction. However, given Wemby’s first performance for this season, it’s evident he needs to work on the physical aspect of his game quite prudently to counter the talents like the Slovenian.

Luka Doncic was an absolute beast against the Spurs in the season opener game for the Mavericks. The Slovenian dropped a 33-point triple-double game, scoring 10 assists and 13 rebounds alongside. This was indeed a perfect way to spoil Wemby’s much-hyped debut, wherein he was expected to dominate with the Spurs in his first regular season game.