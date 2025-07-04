“You Don’t Get to Be Human”: John Salley Opens Up on the “Heavy Crown” Michael Jordan’s Son Marcus Carries

Before the lofty expectations were laid upon the shoulders of Bronny James, many people, including fans, critics and journalists, had a new chosen one. It was Marcus Jordan, the son of arguably the greatest basketball player of all time, Michael Jordan.

Unfortunately, he was unable to reach the heights that Bronny has achieved, playing three seasons in the NCAA for the UCF Knights, where he averaged 12.3 points per game from 2009 to 2012.

The pressure on Marcus obviously stemmed from his family name and the high expectations associated with it. While he has since followed his own journey, including ventures into retail and media, comparisons to his father’s athletic accomplishments remain unavoidable.

Unfortunately, Marcus’s personal life has also come under public scrutiny. This includes his high-profile relationship with Larsa Pippen, the ex-wife of Hall of Famer Scottie Pippen and MJ’s former teammate, as well as recent legal matters.

Earlier this year, Marcus was charged with possessing cocaine, a second-degree misdemeanor, and resisting an officer without violence.

In a recent interview, one of MJ’s former teammates, John Salley, was somewhat coerced into speaking about how Marcus had to carry the burden of being a Jordan.

Following the interviewer mentioning Marcus’ arrest and mugshot, Salley admitted: “Michael Jordan’s son, [he has] a heavy crown to carry, man. You don’t get to be human. You get to be human, but you’re human with a magnifying glass on you.”

His words were anything but dismissive, acknowledging the immense pressure that Marcus continues to face simply because of who his father is.

During the seemingly messy interview, Salley broke it down even further: “So, you know, if you put the magnifying glass and the sun is on you, you’re going to get burnt. So, that’s what happened with Michael’s son. It’s just so much happening that eventually he was going to get burnt.”

Marcus opened up on the difficulties of being MJ’s son

Five years ago, in an exclusive interview with TMZ, Marcus discussed those troubling experiences and the dark side of being MJ’s son.

“Having to operate under the assumption that people are always wanting something from you, whether it’s a Jordan shoe or a connection of some sort. You have to operate under the assumption that people are coming around with their hands out.”

The fallout from Marcus’ recent legal problems only adds to the pressure. He may not have followed Michael Jordan onto the NBA hardwood, but his path has still been paved with expectations, and his life is still being examined under the harshest lens.