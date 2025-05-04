“You Don’t Know Anything”: Kobe Bryant Revealed How His Daughters Rejected His Hall of Fame Basketball Tips

You’d think being a five-time NBA champion and one of the greatest to ever play the game would earn you some credibility at home. Especially when it comes to basketball advice. But as Kobe Bryant hilariously revealed back in 2017, that wasn’t exactly the case with his daughters.

The world revered Kobe for his game IQ and unparalleled ability to read games. However, in his own household, in front of his daughters, Kobe wasn’t the same genius he was for the rest of the world. Of course, the notion changed later, but Kobe had to go through that phase first.

During an appearance on Jimmy Fallon’s show, Kobe shared how he tried giving advice to his daughters, Natalia and Gianna, when they began playing basketball. You know, just a little insight from a guy with a statue-worthy career. But instead of listening to their legendary dad, the girls chose to go with their coach’s instructions.

Kobe said, “When both of my daughters, Natalia and Gianna, started playing, I’m like, ‘Maybe, you should shoot like this.’ They’re like, ‘No, I got this.’” The Lakers legend couldn’t believe that his invaluable advice was being neglected. Kobe recalled getting “But the coach said…” response quite often when he told his girls to try a certain move.

“You don’t know anything” is not something one would expect Kobe to hear, especially in basketball discussions, but the proud ‘Girl Dad’ experienced that as well. As time went by and Gigi started taking basketball seriously, Kobe took full responsibility for coaching her. The Black Mamba was determined to teach her everything he knew about the game and had a long-term plan in the pipeline for her.

Kobe Bryant had a six-year coaching plan for Gianna

Everyone who saw Gigi play said the same thing: she was the embodiment of Kobe’s on-court personality. The Lakers legend often boasted about his daughter’s skills and competitive drive and claimed that she was destined for the WNBA. No one had any doubt.

During an appearance on the Knuckleheads Podcast, Kobe talked about the plan he had for his daughter’s future in basketball. He said, “I write practice plans every day. And it’s like a 6-year plan, and we’re in year 2. So you can patiently teach them every little aspect. Teach them how to use screens, teach them how to be patient, teach them how to anticipate on defense. It’s awesome, man.”

It’s unfortunate that the world didn’t get to witness the athlete Gigi was preparing to be. At just 13, she was practising her dad’s signature footwork, his fadeaway shots, and his up-and-under layups. A few more years of training under the NBA legend’s guidance would’ve made her the best basketball player in the country.