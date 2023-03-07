Is Giannis Antetokounmpo Playing Tonight vs Magic? Bucks Release Injury Report for 2x MVP

Mar 5, 2023; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) drives to the basket as Washington Wizards forward Corey Kispert (24) defends in the fourth quarter at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Giannis Antetokounmpo, the league’s brightest supernova showed out once again as the Bucks beat the Wizards to resume their winning streak. They have now lost 1 in their last 17 games. On Tuesday night, they would like to restart their winning streak.

Milwaukee will be looking to build up a big cushion as the 1st seed in a tight western conference. The Bucks are now 2 games ahead of the Boston Celtics. There is some breathing room.

But will the 2x MVP play against the young and blooming Orlando Magic?

Is Giannis Antetokounmpo playing tonight vs the Orlando Magic? Milwaukee Bucks release injury report for 2x MVP ahead of the road game

As per the latest injury report, Giannis Antetokounmpo is listed as Probable vs the Orlando Magic.

The Bucks have submitted an injury report for Tuesday’s game against the Magic. OUT:

Wesley Matthews (right calf strain)

Goran Dragic (left knee soreness) Questionable:

Jrue Holiday (neck soreness) Probable:

Giannis Antetokounmpo (right knee soreness) — Eric Nehm (@eric_nehm) March 6, 2023

Just like last time out, you can expect Giannis to play in the game. More than once, the Bucks have listed him as either questionable or probable and yet, he has made an appearance.

Khris Middleton is listed as questionable and is the only other notable name on the injury report.

Giannis Antetokounmpo’s sheet-stuffing stats in the 2022-23 season

Throughout the season, the Bucks have relied on Giannis. The Greek freak is putting up a stat-sheet-stuffing 31.2 points, 11.9 rebounds, and 5.5 assists per game!

All of these numbers have helped him stand in second place on the NBA MVP ladder. He is strengthening his case as the Bucks are the 1st seed, however, fellow European Nikola Jokic seems to have a stronghold on it.

Giannis has repeatedly said his focus is not on the championship but rather on winning another championship. The signs all point to a deep run but can they go all the way?

