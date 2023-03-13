HomeSearch

"I'm healthy": Joel Embiid and Sixers are in Full Cruise Control as Cameroonian Strengthens MVP Case

Mar 12, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) during warmups against the Washington Wizards at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Joel Embiid is rising steadily on the MVP ladder. The 2022-23 season could not have been more unpredictable. This year’s MVP race is quite a hot one. With the Philadelphia 76ers center leading in scoring and the Nuggets tumbling, JoJo might have grabbed onto something precious.

In his last 13 games, Joel has been an absolute machine. He is scoring at will and there are not many NBA teams that can do anything about it.

Just today, he didn’t even have to play more than 3 quarters! And even then, he put up 34 points.

Joel Embiid is a machine!

The 76ers are on a 5-game win streak and there isn’t much the NBA can do about it. One of these wins was against the Milwaukee Bucks, the no.1 seed in the Eastern Conference.

With such dazzling performances, there is little surprise that Joel has his sights set on not one but two pieces of hardware.

His MVP case could not be stronger. He is averaging a fiery 37 points in his last 6 games. He has to continue his absurd run and we will see a new MVP in the league.

“I’m Healthy”: Joel Embiid’s 76ers are finding new gear and basketball couldn’t be more exciting

Just when we thought that the NBA could not get more fun, we have been proven wrong. The 76ers are legitimate at this point. Both Harden and Embiid are combining to form a lethal tandem.

And the best part? Joel is fully healthy.

How far can the 76ers go? The Conference Finals? The NBA finals? or perhaps even the championship? Stay tuned to find out!

