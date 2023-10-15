“I’m Yummy and I Know It!”: Shaquille O’Neal ‘Hilariously’ Helped Kendrick Lamar Bounce a Soap Off His Head in 2016 Commercial

Shaquille O’Neal is the godfather of brand endorsements. The Big Fella is known for advertising a lot of different products and services. While making his money, Shaquille often partners up with fellow celebrities like Kendrick Lamar and Kevin Hart. Talking about Kendrick Lamar, Shaq and Kendrick have done one of the most hilarious commercials together. During one such shoot in 2016, Dr. O’Neal and Kendrick shot an American Express commercial, in a soap shop.

Advertisement

During the commercial, Shaq tells Lamar to toss the soap into the basket. While attempting the same, Kendrick mistakenly hits Shaq in the head. Fortunately, for Lamar, the soap falls into the basket, and Shaq decides to let things go and even celebrates the make.

Shaq and Kendrick go soap shopping

Shaquille O’Neal and Kendrick Lamar look great on screen together. The duo, back in 2016, even shot an American Express commercial together, in a soap shop. During the commercial we see Shaq and Kendrick checking out soaps.

Advertisement

Each soap had a wacky name, one even called “I am yummy and I know it”. The seven-footer even proceeded to bust out some dance moves while singing his version of the song ‘I am Sexy and I know it’.

Shaq. during the commercial, told K-Dot to shoot soaps into a bucket he was holding. Lamar proceeded to brick the shot. The shot even ended up hitting Shaq in the face. Miraculously, the soap went into the basket.

O’Neal even proceeded to celebrate the successful make, announcing “It still went in, The Lakers win again”. Kendrick even surprised Shaq with his flavor of soap, called the ‘Shay Butter Shaq’.

Shaq leaves TNT co-hosts speechless

Even people close to Shaq can be taken aback by Diesel’s business endorsements. Even Shaq’s good friend and co-host Charles Barkley once was left speechless when he found out that Shaq had endorsed a pregnancy test.

Advertisement

After that day, the joke of O’Neal selling anything and everything has become quite the recurring one on ‘Inside The NBA’. Charles even let the world know how he felt about his friend’s fame. Barkley, while on the Jimmy Fallon show, let the host know “You can’t turn on the TV without seeing his fata** everywhere! People say, ‘Have you seen Shaq?’ I see him every 5 minutes!”

This reaction from Barkley is priceless and even had Kimmel laughing at Sir Charles’s honesty. Banter aside, Charles and Shaq make for great television, and we can all appreciate that.