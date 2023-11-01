“You Don’t Know Slenderman?!”: Shaquille O’Neal Catches ‘Stray Diss’ Over Victor Wembanyama’s Halloween Costume Ahead of Suns Game

Halloween is upon us and everyone is getting into the spirit, including NBA superstars. One player who really embraced the holiday is the league’s hottest prospect Victor Wembanyama. Turning up for the San Antonio Spurs game against the Phoenix Suns, Wemby was spotted in the tunnel decked out in a full costume. The costume in question was none other than Slenderman.

Advertisement

The costume was a nice little shoutout to the iconic internet meme, the 2018 movie, and of course, his own lanky frame. However, one person who didn’t get it was Shaquille O’Neal. The Big Diesel expressed his bewilderment on Inside the NBA, prompting his crewmate Charles Barkley to ask, “You don’t know Slenderman?”.

As expected, Shaq responded with a, “No, I don’t,” teeing up Sir Charles for the perfect diss. Taking a shot at the four-time NBA Champion’s weight, Chuck jokingly stated, “That’s because you’ve never been slim”. A hilarious diss, that had the entire set in tears. And, one that Shaq likely didn’t take too kindly.

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/NBAonTNT/status/1719518261161709686?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

The banter on NBA on TNT aside, all the players are excited for Halloween. Wemby is just one of the many players who have gotten into the spirit. Several stars turned up tonight and the night before, dawning their favorite costumes.

Victor Wembanyama aside, several NBA superstars turned up in some incredible costumes

Victor Wembanyama wasn’t the only big name who had fun on Halloween. While he dressed up as Slenderman, his sister, decided to dress up as the next closest thing, Wemby himself. It was a hilarious impression of the Spurs center, topped off with the jersey, goatee, and more. After all, they do say “imitation is the greatest form of flattery”.

Joining the 19-year-old, were several other NBA stars, who brought their “A” game. Devin Booker turned up for tonight’s game against the Spurs in a wolf costume. Another European superstar, Giannis Antetokounmpo dawned a Hulk costume for his kids. And, Paul George even did his take on “Where’s Waldo?”, with a “Where’s Paul though?” gimmick.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/NBACelebsUpdate/status/1719542284566532289?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/NBA/status/1719528126139474026?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/NBA/status/1719102870639808749?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/LAClippers/status/1719505064925295066?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Looks like everyone is having a bit of fun this Halloween. What’s more, these are just a few of the fits that caught the eye. As is tradition, every player will be rocking up to work wearing their favorite costume. But, who did it best? Is it Wemby? Or is there someone spookier in the NBA?