“Doing This for My Kids”: Giannis Antetokounmpo Discussed Hulk Costume After 122–114 Win Over Jimmy Butler’s Heat

Halloween is around the corner, and Giannis Antetokounmpo was in the appropriate vibe tonight. The Greek Freak entered the Fiserv Forum for the Milwaukee Bucks-Miami Heat clash, donning the Hulk’s costume.

On the hardwood, Antetokounmpo was just as dominant as the character he dressed up as. Playing against the Jimmy Butler-led Heat that defeated them in the first round of the 2022-23 postseason, the big man was out searching for vengeance. The two-time MVP suited up for 31:51 minutes and recorded a monstrous stat line – 33 points, 7 rebounds, 2 assists, and a block on 57.1% FG.

Giannis carried his Hulk persona to the press conference and in an extremely deep voice, revealed that he dressed up as the Marvel superhero to make his children happy.

“I’m just, I’m doing this for my kids, man,” Giannis explained.

Giannis Antetokounmpo is a loving family man

Giannis Antetokounmpo is one of the best players of the modern NBA and among the greatest forwards of all time. The 7-footer improved his game year after year and during the 2016-2017 season, established himself as a star. Since then, the Bucks leader has been selected to seven All-Star & All-NBA teams and five All-Defensive teams. Apart from winning the Most Improved Player in 2017, Antetokounmpo has also won two MVPs, a DPOY, the 2021 Championship, and the Finals MVP.

Despite being one of the most accomplished players in the league today, Giannis takes more pride in being a loving family man. Apart from making freaky, NSFW comments that display his unconditional love for his wife, the megastar also makes sure that his children are enjoying themselves.

In fact, the pink Freak 5s that he has been rocking lately has been a lovely gesture in order to celebrate the birth of his daughter – Eva Brooke Antetokounmpo.

In terms of his performance on the court, Giannis has taken the back seat. Even though the 28-year-old has been averaging 27.3 points and 10 rebounds, he has allowed Damian Lillard to be the main guy for the Bucks.