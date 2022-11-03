HomeSearch

Jeet Pukhrambam
|Thu Nov 03 2022

"You really think I give a flying F****?": Charles Barkley was Berated for his Magic Johnson Tribute    

Charles Barkley has always been the type of guy to speak his mind on things. There was a way he did things that infuriated people. He refused to obey society’s laws and was never afraid to speak his mind. So when Earvin Magic Johnson announced his retirement due to backlash from the AIDS outcry, Charles stood in support of his friend.

He did so in one of the best ways possible, by wearing his friend’s jersey number for a game. The incident took place in 1991 and while most people would deem it wholesome today, let’s remember that America in the 1990s was a different landscape altogether.

No. 32, which was Magic Johnson’s number was not available for the 76ers due to the fact that it belonged to Billy Cunningham, a Philadelphia legend. His number was retired. But that didn’t stop Barkley from wearing it. And it unleashed a wrath of angry callers.

Charles Barkley and the way he stood in solidarity for Magic Johnson was praiseworthy

To wear your friend’s number after he was outcast by the league and its bigoted players is praiseworthy. Irrespective of the fact that people took offense to it, it is a good gesture.

And of course, the residents of Philly were not happy. Some even called into the radio call-in lines to give them their opinion. Some also said, “Magic isn’t dead yet”.

Charles was asked for his opinion and he said, “You really think I give a flying F**** about what people think?”. He was continually pestered and yet he didn’t budge. “This is for my friend,” he said, “This is about me and Earvin”. 

Twitter reacts to this video in full support of Barkley

As the post on Twitter went viral, fans pointed out that Barkley hasn’t changed color one bit. He is still the same chirpy callous individual he was. And people have grown fonder.

He is a reflection of how most people feel but he has the license to say it on air.

In two words, Charles Barkley is:

