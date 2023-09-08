“You Want A 100,000,000 Views?”: 351Lb Shaquille O’Neal’s ‘Brilliant’ Idea to Generate Viewership Has Him Skydiving

May 26, 2015; Cleveland, OH, USA; TNT analyst Shaquille O’Neal laughs on the court before game four of the Eastern Conference Finals of the NBA Playoffs between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Atlanta Hawks at Quicken Loans Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Shaquille O’Neal is undoubtedly one of the greatest players to ever grace the hardwood. Standing at 7’1 and weighing over 280 pounds, Shaq was known for his immense size and strength as a player. The Lakers’ big man has since ballooned up to his current weight of 351 pounds. At his current weight and height, there are not a lot of ‘adventurous’ and ‘extreme’ activities that Dr. O’Neal can be taking part in. But that didn’t stop ‘The Diesel’ from claiming that he would try ‘skydiving’ on the condition that Bobbi Altoff, the host of The Really Good Podcast would have to make the jump with him. Moreover, he thinks it will be a goldmine of views.

While on The Really Good Podcast, Shaq revealed that skydiving wasn’t the only extreme sport that the Big Aristotle had his eyes on. While talking about his experience with scuba diving, Shaq said, ” “Skydive, scuba dive. But I am too heavy because when you scuba dive they give you weights and then when I went down I hit the button, but I never came back up.”

But that wasn’t the end for the Big Fella, as Shaq claimed to have used some of his ‘magic spells’, along with some very hard kicking, before he made it back to the surface. Looks like Shaq won’t be trying his luck with scuba diving anytime soon.

Shaq claims that he is ready to ‘skydive’ on the condition that Bobbi Altoff jumps with him

Shaquille O’Neal was the most recent guest on the popular ‘The Really Good Podcast’. While on the show, Shaq made a bold claim by saying that he was ready to ‘skydive’. Further elaborating, the Lakers big man said, “I know you get 10-20 million views. But if you want to get 100 million views, we should go sky diving”.

The host didn’t seem as confident in Shaq’s abilities. Calling Shaq “too tall and heavy “, Bobbi didn’t seem too sure of the plan, telling Shaq that he might need a “special suit” to fit his frame.

But this wouldn’t be the first time that ‘Shaq Fu’ had dipped his toes in something outside his comfort zone. Other than Scuba diving, Shaq has taken part in Pro Wrestling matches, worked as a police officer, toured the world as a famous DJ, and even conducted The Boston Pops Orchestra. Looking at his long resume of work, it wouldn’t be surprising if Shaq does manage to pull it off.

Shaq has been on a weight loss journey ever since he hit 400 pounds

Shaquille O’Neal wasn’t necessarily known for being the most dedicated player when it came to his fitness. But as the years have gone by, Shaq has become serious about his weight as health issues such as sleep apnea have reared their ugly head. A few months ago, while on ‘The Big Podcast with Shaq‘, Shaq shared that he has been on a strict regime so that he could hit his “target weight”.

Though the Diesel didn’t reveal what he currently weighed, the Lakers big man did scoff at the idea of him making his old playing weight of 280 pounds, replying with “Eww that’s too skinny“.

But since then, Shaq has been posting shirtless pictures of him working out, and The Big Fella does look closer to his playing weight than he ever has since his retirement. It would be interesting to see if Shaq does finally make 280 pounds and even possibly ‘skydives’. All we can do is wait and watch.