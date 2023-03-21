Amidst Larsa Pippen Baby Rumors, Marcus Jordan Posts Unseen Photos With Michael Jordan And Yvette Prietto

Marcus Jordan has been making headlines over the past 5-6 months due to his high profile relationship with Larsa Pippen. Larsa was previously married to Scottie Pippen, with whom she shares 4 children. What makes this blossoming relationship quite the layered one is that Scottie was teammates with Michael Jordan, Marcus’s father, for a decade.

The two have confirmed their relationship multiple times over social media, posting one another’s pictures with captions professing their love for one another. In the midst of them dating however have been several rumors swirling regarding their future.

The most prominent rumor has been the fact that Larsa is ready to have a child with Marcus. While on a podcast, Larsa debunked this theory to a certain extent by claiming she had no idea where the rumor had started from.

Marcus Jordan shares pictures of Michael Jordan and his lavish lifestyle

Marcus Jordan is quite active on social media and continuously shares pictures of what he’s up to, whether it be in his personal life or from work. Most recently, he shared a collection of images from various parts of his life, including some from his father, Michael Jordan’s, 60th birthday party.

Part of the images were also him ‘flexing’ his lavish millionaire-esque lifestyle while also seemingly vacationing with Larsa Pippen on a boat. It’s unclear just how far along with their relationship the two are but them staying together for the foreseeable future is something that makes the most sense.

Marcus Jordan tried to pursue his dream of becoming a basketball player

Of the two between him and his elder brother, Jeffrey Jordan, Marcus Jordan was the superior player. He decided to play for the UCF Knights for 3 seasons where he’d average 15.2 points on 40.5% shooting from the field in his sophomore year.

His sophomore year was his most productive year but after his junior season, he’d decide to leave his dream of basketball behind for good. He’s since founded the Trophy Room where he’s been able to showcase exclusive memorabilia such as Nike-Air Jordan collabs while also serving as an online store.

