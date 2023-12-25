“You Woke The Wrong Animal Up!”: Shaquille O’Neal Shows Off John Wall And Tyreke Evans’ Heated Open Run

Shaquille O’Neal is the most chronically online NBA legend. The Hall of Famer has an affinity for sharing his opinion about all basketball-related stories and amplifying any viral debate or moments he comes across on social media. Recently, he stumbled upon an incredible back-and-forth between two former NBA stars, and it piqued his interest. A pickup game video featuring five-time NBA All-Star John Wall and former first-round pick Tyreke Evans went viral on social media and intrigued O’Neal enough to share it on his Instagram stories.

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/TheDunkCentral/status/1739033431000928330?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

In the video, Evans and Wall gave each other bucket after bucket and talked trash after each shot. While the game was seemingly between two teams of five, it boiled down to a duel between the two former NBA stars. Evans was particularly hyped and, post his last shot, spoke directly into the camera to point out that he was hooping in Gucci shorts. He then dropped a cold line directed at Wall, saying:

Advertisement

“I been him. You woke the wrong animal up.”

Evans last played during the 2018-19 NBA season. However, as he said, he still seems to have that ‘animal’ in him, a reference to the fact that he can still beat anyone if they ever challenge him. The repercussions Wall suffered seem to have been due to just this reason.

Watching the two go back and forth and not miss a single three-point attempt was surreal. Evans, the fourth pick in the 2009 draft, and Wall, the 1st pick in the 2010 NBA draft, were determined to one-up each other, but all they did was showcase the skill gap between an average player and a top-five pick. Wall, whose career was derailed by injuries, has been a free agent since February, while Evans last played in the NBA in 2019. He received a lengthy ban for violating the NBA’s anti-drug policy.

While it was only a pickup game, both players showcased they could be handy for a team looking for a veteran difference-maker. It remains to be seen whether either player gets another opportunity in the NBA. They got a helping hand from O’Neal, who seemingly enjoyed their duel.

John Wall still hopeful of NBA return

While no team has shown interest in signing him since he was cut by the Houston Rockets in February, John Wall remains optimistic about a return to the NBA. The veteran guard hosted a private workout, including fellow free agent Austin Rivers. It was attended by representatives from half the league’s teams.

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/ChrisBHaynes/status/1737503037110047142?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Teams like the San Antonio Spurs, Washington Wizards, where Wall spent 11 seasons, and Detroit Pistons could use the presence of a veteran guard like him in the locker room. 28 games into the regular season, all three teams have five wins or fewer. They all have young rosters that could use mentorship from a former All-Star like Wall. Even teams like the Charlotte Hornets, who have had a terrible campaign, should look to sign the veteran guard.

In his prime, Wall averaged nearly 20 points. He was the face of the Wizards for several years. Wall could provide invaluable insight to players like Victor Wembanyama, LaMelo Ball, and Cade Cunningham, top picks on underwhelming rosters. The veteran guard, a former top overall pick, knows the pressure of carrying the hopes of a franchise. He could help ease the transition for these young stars. The Spurs, Wizards, and Pistons have little to lose. It’s hard to believe that teams that have lost more than 85% of their games this season have 15 better players on their roster than Wall.

Let’s hope the former All-Star can land on a roster and make an impact.