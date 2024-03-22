“John Wall’s Such an A**hole”: Stephen Curry’s Former Teammate Opens Up About Getting Pranked by Wizards Legend

During a recent appearance on the Run It Back show, Stephen Curry‘s ex-teammate DeMarcus Cousins talked about being pranked by John Wall. Cousins and Wall have been friends for a very long time so there are plenty of funny and interesting stories to tell here. However, of them all, the prank by Wall right before he announced his college commitment is still the most fresh in Cousins’ mind.

Advertisement

Shams Charania asked, “Is it true he [John Wall] pranked you in high school, and told you that he was going to Duke, and just hung up?” The reason why Cousins freaked out so much at the time was because the two friends from school were hoping to get together in college. As two of the most sought-after talents in the country at the time, they thought teaming up for Kentucky would be the best thing for both of them. However, as Wall delivered the minor setback over a phone call and immediately hung up on him, Cousins’ life flashed before his eyes.

Advertisement

He said, “Man, John’s such an a**hole.” Cousins said that he almost believed him because Wall was one of the last players to announce that year. As per their plan, the now-ex-Warriors star was waiting on his friend to make the announcement to the public so they could team up at Kentucky. He said, “I called him like 10 times, no answer. He finally text back…Nah, I’m just fuc***g with you.”

It is no wonder Cousins called Wall what he did. After all, while the former Wizard likely found the prank downright hilarious, as the former Warrior revealed, he was left panicking about his own decision and what his future would hold. Fortunately for them, the two got together in Kentucky for a year and then in 2010, they were both drafted into the NBA as first-round picks.

John Wall and DeMarcus Cousins dominated at Kentucky

During an appearance on Wall’s Point Game podcast, Cousins unveiled his favorite memory with his friend that happened at a Drake concert. He said, “At that moment, we all kind of hugged each other, us all knowing each other’s backgrounds, all of us knowing each other’s stories, the struggles, the traumas, and us being in the moment about to take the next step in life.”

Advertisement