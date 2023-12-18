“You’re a F***ing P***y!”: Dillon Brooks’ Heated Exchange With Referee Surfaces After Ejection Over a No-Call

Dec 17, 2023; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Khris Middleton (22) drives to the basket against Houston Rockets forward Dillon Brooks (9) in the first half at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-USA TODAY Sports

Dillon Brooks lived up to expectations and caused problems during the Houston Rockets-Milwaukee Bucks matchup. During the dying seconds of the fixture, Brooks was ejected after a heated exchange with the referee over a no-call. After several fans tried to predict what the exchange between the two was, an NBA writer deciphered what the Rockets guard may have said.

During the final few seconds of the fourth quarter, Khris Middleton and Dillon Brooks were battling for a loose ball. According to the Rockets’ leader, Middleton pushed him, sending him to the stands. Not getting the call in his favor, ‘Dillon the Villian’ confronted the referee. Receiving two technical fouls in quick succession, Brooks was tossed out of the contest.

Bryan Oringher, an NBA writer, took to X (formerly “Twitter”) and was somewhat spot on with what he believed was said by Brooks. According to Oringher, the two-way star cussed at the referee on multiple occasions.

“Motherf*cker pushed me out! F*ck you talkin bout flopping? You f*cking pu**y! B*tch as* n*gga! Go back to f*cking (unclear)!”

Dillon Brooks had received five technical fouls this season before this contest. His first ejection for the Rockets resulted in his team suffering a 128-119 loss. However, to be fair, the Bucks were leading by nine points with merely 39 seconds to go. Even if Brooks wasn’t ejected, realistically, his presence wouldn’t have changed the outcome of the contest.

Ime Udoka called out the referees for no-calls against Dillon Brooks and Fred VanVleet

Ime Udoka was frustrated with the officiating. Initially, when Fred VanVleet received a blow, the referees didn’t call a foul. Later, Udoka had enough during the Dillon Brooks incident. Giving the referees a piece of his mind, the Rockets head coach was also slapped with an ejection.

Following the loss, during the postgame conference, the 46-year-old didn’t mince his words as he took a dig at the referees.

“Very similar to the call they called on Dillon. Fred got elbowed too. One goes one way and one goes the other. I can see it from the opposite end and three refs can’t see it right there,” Udoka said.

Certainly, Udoka can expect a hefty fine coming his way.

The Houston Rockets had a solid run building up. However, with the loss against Giannis Antetokounmpo and co., their five-game win streak comes to an end.

From what we’ve seen in the Texas side’s first 23 games, Brooks has been a great addition to the team. Clearly, he seems to be functioning well under the guidance of Ime Udoka. Even though this team isn’t well-equipped with enough firepower to compete for the title, the Rockets are a team that can give any powerhouse a hard time.