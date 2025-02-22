“You’re Acting Like a P***y”: Kevin Durant’s Heated Trash Talk with Former Teammate Chris Paul Gets ‘Leaked’

Feb 20, 2025; Austin, Texas, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) and San Antonio Spurs guard Chris Paul (3) exchange words during the first half at Moody Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

Last night’s San Antonio Spurs vs. Phoenix Suns game featured a heated exchange between Kevin Durant and Chris Paul. The top stars got into it during the game after CP3 shouted on defense that he knew KD’s moves and was prepared for them. But Durant is no rookie who will just fall for CP3’s tricks, nor was he afraid to confront the 12-time All-Star about it.

The two-time NBA Champion screamed back that Paul “didn’t know sh*t about him.” This led to a vicious back-and-forth exchange between the two in front of the Spurs bench, the audio of which was released by the X account, LegendZ.

After the ball went out of bounds following the interaction, KD approached Paul saying, “What you know about me? B**ch a** N****.”

He then walked away saying, “You’re acting like a pu**y.”

Meanwhile, CP responded by saying, “I know you.” This is what really pissed KD off. He exclaimed, “Do something about it then!”

Paul instead shrugged it off and repeated his previous jab. Durant followed CP3 again to get in his face during a dead ball, but Paul’s Spurs teammates got in the way. Both men would receive technicals from the officiating staff for the altercation.

LEAKED Audio Of Kevin Durant Trash Talking Chris Paul: Paul: “I know you” Durant: “You don’t know sh*t about me” Paul: “I know you, n****” Durant: “What you know about me? You’re acting like a pu**y” Paul: “I ain’t worried about this n****” KD tried to follow him after. pic.twitter.com/TLxo3ckb9Q — LegendZ (@legendz_nba) February 21, 2025

Durant was asked about the incident in the post-game presser. The Suns star confirmed that he knew Paul was just trying to play games, even referred to those tactics as CP3’s gimmick.

“I was heating up a little bit right around that time too,” Durant added. “I think he was just trying to get in my head, get me to react, and get me out the game. But as we kept talking I know it was just a game.”

“He likes gimmicks. He’ll try anything to win a game. I think he was just trying to get in my head.” Kevin Durant on Chris Paul as the two drew double techs. “As he kept talking, I knew it was just a game.” On Victor Wembanyama out for season: “I’m glad they caught this early.… pic.twitter.com/WlfxSDTIxs — Duane Rankin (@DuaneRankin) February 21, 2025

The Spurs would go on to win the game 120-109. Paul had a double-double with 13 points and 10 assists. Meanwhile, Durant dropped 22 points, but the Suns had 18 turnovers and allowed 12 more shots. KD said after the game that any team that has that many turnovers would struggle to win.

The loss doesn’t look good for the Suns though. News had broken before the game that Victory Wembanyama was out for the season. The fact that KD, Booker, and O’Neale (who dropped 27 in the game) couldn’t defeat a Wemby-less Spurs doesn’t make their post-All-Star break rebound seem any more likely.