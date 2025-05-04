“Jayson Tatum Already Getting Prepared For Jalen Brunson’s Flopping”: NBA Fans Poke fun At Celtics’ Simulation Practices

Feb 8, 2025; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) looks to drive past Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) in the first quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

The New York Knicks may have just punched their ticket to the Eastern Conference Semifinals, but the Boston Celtics have been ready. After taking care of the Orlando Magic in five games, Jayson Tatum and the Celtics have had ample time to rest, recover, and apparently, rehearse for some of the more subtle challenges that await them.

A new clip from Boston’s practice has sparked reactions across social media, showing Tatum simulating what appears to be a Jalen Brunson flop on the perimeter. Fans were quick to joke that he’s already preparing for Brunson’s notorious foul-drawing tactics.

The practice session also hinted at the Celtics working on schemes that resemble Karl-Anthony Towns’ drop coverage, something Tom Thibodeau is known to implement in his defensive system. The Celtics are leaving no stones unturned in preparation of the upcoming series. Covering all bases when the stakes are this high is the right strategy, but fans are finding it funny that the defending champions are also simulating flops.

One fan wrote, “Nah Jayson Tatum already getting prepared for Jalen Brunson’s flopping at practice. I’M CRYING LMAOOO.”

Other than practicing for Brunson’s ability to sell contact, Tatum was also seen practicing for KAT’s drop coverage. However, preparing for Brunson’s flop got a bigger reaction on the internet. Another fan wrote, “Look at the 1st clip, they’re even preparing for Brunson flops.”

Brunson has been instrumental in the Knicks’ success in recent years, but his notorious habit of flopping has earned him a fair share of criticism. While he is not the only one in the league who resorts to such tricks, Brunson is being compared to prime James Harden in terms of flopping.

Earlier this year, Bill Simmons said, “I think Jalen Brunson has become the preeminent flopper in the NBA…Harden’s getting a little older…Trae Young was there for a second…Brunson’s top of his game…the complete package. It’s some of the best flopping I’ve ever seen.”

It’s not just the analysts who are looking differently at Brunson because of his flopping. During the Pistons series, Jalen Duren was seen mocking Brunson for the same. He was heard saying, “You flopping motherf**ker,” to the Knicks star as he was on the floor.

While fans are poking fun at the Celtics practice, it’s going to be beneficial for Tatum and his team in the series. Tatum, who has grown into a high-level playmaker and lead ball handler, will undoubtedly see a heavy dose of Brunson on switches throughout the series, making these rehearsals all the more relevant.