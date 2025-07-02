“You’re Going to Cry or Not”: Dwyane Wade Candidly Confesses the Joy of Zaya and Zaire Wanting Him Around

For a talented baller, playing in the NBA may not be the most difficult job in the world, technically speaking. It’s a dream come true, but it comes with its own challenges — one of them being the grind of an 82-game season, half of which are played away from home. Dwyane Wade, because of his playing commitments, missed out on some of his kids’ major milestones. Now retired and away from the sport that made him an icon, Wade finally has the time to make up for it.

Advertisement

It isn’t uncommon for some children to hold a bit of resentment toward their parents when they’re not around. Luckily for Dwyane Wade, his son Zaire and daughter Zaya don’t harbor any ill feelings toward him.

Wade never got to experience dropping his two eldest children off at school. The closest he came was dropping Zaire off at Brewster Academy, a prep school. But now, he’s finally getting to enjoy those everyday moments through his youngest child, Kaavia. However, that doesn’t mean Wade isn’t involved in Zaire and Zaya’s daily lives.

Zaya recently graduated from Campbell Hall School in Los Angeles, with her father proudly among the family members in attendance. Her next chapter begins this summer as she heads off to college. For Wade, moments like these are far more valuable than any of his NBA championships.

These are the experiences he’s been looking forward to. He understands that it’s natural for children to seek independence from their parents, which is why it means even more that his children still want him to be there for these milestones.

“You’re thankful that your kids want you to do those things with them,” Wade said on The Timeout. “Zaire be like, ‘Hey, Dad, I got this coming up, I want you there.’ I’m like, ‘Oh, I made the cut.” It’s one thing for Wade to simply be there for his children, but it means so much more when they genuinely want him there. That emotional impact speaks volumes about the relationship he shares with his kids, something the Miami Heat legend is never afraid to express.

“I know we joke a lot about if you’re going to cry or not, but I’m just going to let my emotions do what they do. I’m not going to hold back these emotions,” Wade proclaimed.

Life’s too short for the Hall of Fame guard to put on a front when it comes to his children. Soon, Zaire will be starting a family of his own, Zaya will leave her teenage years behind, and Kaavia will be heading into high school. These are the moments worth embracing, even if they come with a few tears along the way.