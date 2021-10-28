“You’re too loud daddy! Be quiet!!”: When Warriors’ Stephen Curry got the spotlight stolen from him by his adorable daughter Riley Curry during the 2015 Playoffs

When Warriors’ superstar Stephen Curry had to give up his spotlight to his daughter Riley Curry during the 2015 Playoff press conferences

The NBA is a whole family affair. We see fans in the stands, who come with their family and friends to enjoy the sport. In the same way, not only the players but their families are also involved in the entire affair. There is a reason the whole world knows so much about Savannah James, Bronny James, Ayesha Curry, Gabrielle Union-Wade, and more.

In the same way, Stephen Curry and his children are really popular in the league. Steph has three beautiful children with Ayesha Curry, two daughters, Riley and Ryan, and a son Canon. Steph’s eldest daughter, Riley Curry is the most popular among the three. She became a media sweetheart after her presence in Steph’s press conferences during the 2015 playoffs.

Riley Curry takes away the spotlight, asks dad Stephen Curry to not be so loud

Back in 2015, the Golden State Warriors made their first Conference Finals since 1976. It was a huge deal for the Bay Area, and Stephen Curry was leading the charge all the way. After one of the games, Stephen Curry was talking to the media, when his 2-year-old daughter Riley Curry joined the same.

Riley instantly stole all the attention. It was way past her bedtime and was playful yet sleepy. There was a moment when she found her dad to be too loud and told him, “You’re too loud daddy! Be quiet!”

This was one of the two times the Chef brought her to the podium. The other time was when the Warriors beat the Rockets in the same series and were heading to the Finals. Riley was being extra energetic, and was feeding off all the love and admiration the media gave her. The official NBA youtube channel posted the clip. Riley was seen singing Drake’s line from the chorus of Big Sean’s “Blessings.”

Riley took the mic, and sang, “Way up, I feel blessed”, something which generated a lot of awws from the media.

Since then, the Currys have made sure to get not too much attention to their kids, and have them lead as normal a life as possible. However, with their parents being such big celebrities, it becomes kind of hard to avoid that.