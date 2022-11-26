“You’ve Gotta Put Some Respect on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander”: Kevin Garnett Wants 6ft 6’ Thunder Guard’s Name in MVP Race Already

The NBA has started in a much more way than anyone could have expected. The teams that were supposed to tank are playing as well or even better than some contenders. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led OKC Thunder is among the former.

After a season-ending injury to their #2 pick Chet Holmgren even before the beginning of the season, everyone thought OKC would again let this season go down the tank and throw the kitchen sink for getting Victor Wembanyama.

But the 24-year-old SGA does not look like he is going to let his team be the worst in the West, not under his leadership. And Kevin Garnett sees it.

Also read: $1 Million Worth Allen Iverson Once Gave 17-year-old Lou Williams a ‘Bag Full of Cash’ For Returning His Jewelry Safe

Kevin Garnett wants Shai Gilgeous-Alexander in MVP race

While the likes of Nikola Jokic, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and, Stephen Curry are still doing their thing to be in this year’s MVP race, SGA is going to be one of the emerging candidates of the 2022-23 season.

The 6ft 6’ Canadian point guard has been exceptional on all parts of the court averaging 31 points, 4.8 rebounds, 6.4 assists, 1.7 steals, and 1.3 blocks in 18 games thus far, with plenty of game-winning plays of his own.

His tremendous all-around performance has caught the attention of the Timberwolves and Celtics legend who himself is one of the greatest two-way players of all time.

The Big Ticket has shouted out SGA’s name into the MVP race and his former teammate Paul Pierce has obliged to the idea.

SGA is one of the several upcoming superstars who are soon going to take over the league

Jayson Tatum, Luka Doncic, and Ja Morant showed last season what do we have in store for the next 10-12 years when the likes of LeBron James and Kevin Durant will be well into their retirements leaving their fans behind.

Shai, Trae Young, and Anthony Edwards are right behind them. Even the upcoming generation, like, Cade Cunningham, Paolo Banchero, etc are making sure that the league is in safe hands for years to come.

Also read: Dirk Nowitzki, After Losing to 325lbs Shaquille O’Neal and Dwyane Wade, Went on a 3-week Drinking Binge