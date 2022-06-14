“Zach LaVine wants $200 Million more than he wants LeBron James!”: NBA Twitter in disbelief as Bulls guard likely to re-sign with Chicago

Zach LaVine is a high-flying, smooth-shooting, athletically gifted NBA All-Star.

And what makes such a player the belle of the ball in the media a few times in their career? Free Agency.

Zach LaVine was heading into a busy off-season after his Chicago Bulls were sent home by the Bucks in the first round of the 2022 NBA Playoffs. As an unrestricted free agent, LaVine could have had his pick of the teams in pursuit of his signature.

Also read: “Zach LaVine really picking Trae Young over LeBron James”?!: NBA Twitter reacts as the Atlanta Hawks have been mentioned as a “potential destination” for the Bulls guard

Naturally, the media scoop surrounding him has speculated possible destinations. LaVine has been constantly linked to various franchises in hopeful tones by fanbases.

Where has LaVine been linked to in free agency or sign-and-trade scenarios?

There has however been a constant in the rumors: The Los Angeles Lakers. Following the failure of the LA team to make the Playoffs, constant moves have been spoken around the Lakers in the team’s quest to make a return to the Playoff picture.

Therefore, after the failure of the LeBron – Westbrook – AD trio, a LaVine – Westbrook sign-and-trade possibility had sounded the media off. The Lakers faithful had been left on their knees scoping the possibility of this trade with the heavens.

With ESPN‘s Jake Fischer reporting that LaVine is close to re-signing with the Bulls, NBA Twitter has lost its head in disbelief.

Zach LaVine is expected to re-sign with the Chicago Bulls, per @JakeLFischer pic.twitter.com/XeUW6KWtaN — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) June 14, 2022

LaVine is eligible to sign a 5-year, $200 million extension with the Bulls. The maximum another team could offer him was a 4-year, $160 million contract.

What have the reactions to news of LaVine re-signing been?

The trade has killed the hopes of many a Laker fan if nothing else.

Lakers soon — . (@bdot_goated) June 14, 2022

With various photoshopped images and rumors going around for months, Lakers fans were expectant of good news. Fischer seems to have shattered a few Laker hearts.

Zach LaVine is expected to re-sign with the Chicago Bulls, per @JakeLFischer pic.twitter.com/XeUW6KWtaN — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) June 14, 2022

Chicago fans on the other hand are rejoicing at the prospect of LaVine re-signing with them. Bulls fans have expressed their satisfaction in the trade rumors ending.

We beat the trade allegations pic.twitter.com/Pi7T3vKD0f — B-Dizzle (@BrunoDizzle) June 14, 2022

With LaVine re-signing, the Bulls should look to be active in the market. The trio of LaVine – Derozan, and Vucevic looked promising until injuries derailed their season. Adding support to the trio will be of priority for the Bulls.

If the reports above are true, the Lakers are missing out on a star in the market. The trade roulette shall begin again for the Lakers. John Collins and the other rumored movers may now take LaVine’s place in the photoshopped jerseys.

Also read: “Zach Lavine is done with the Bulls and will land with the Lakers”: Lavar Ball believes LeBron James will find his new co-star to form LA’s next big-three this free agency