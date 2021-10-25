“Keep going and F**k the haters!! They ain’t s**t anyways”: LeBron James gives strong reply to trolls dissing Dwayne Wade’ son Zaire Wade upon getting drafted by Salt Lake City Stars

NBA star LeBron James defends Dwyane Wade’s son Zaire Wade after he was drafted by the Salt Lake City Stars

LeBron James and Dwyane Wade are the closest of friends that are almost like family. So much that LeBron calls Dwyane’s son Zaire Wade ‘nephew’.

Recently, Zaire was one of the names called on Saturday’s NBA G League draft. He was selected as the 10th overall pick by the Salt Lake City Stars, which is the G League affiliate of the Utah Jazz. Here’s the clip of the Wade family reacting to the draft pick:

For now, the young kid can focus on celebrating the milestone with his family. However, once the season starts, he should put in the work as he looks to develop his game further at a high level.

Also Read: “Everyone and their grandma knows Ja Morant will be back”: Stephen A Smith consoles the Grizzlies guard after missing a clutch free-throw resulting in a loss against LeBron James’ Lakers

LeBron James reacts to Zaire Wade getting drafted in the G-League

Zaire Wade has been facing a lot of backlash from the media recently. When it was found out that Salt Lake City Stars would draft Zaire, people started calling Dwyane Wade out for nepotism.

As soon as the news of Zaire getting drafted came out, LeBron James took to Instagram to congratulate his nephew. The Lakers superstar was aware of all the backlash that the youngster has been receiving over his G League draft selection. As a result, Uncle Bron gave Dwyane Wade’s son a piece of advice on dealing with the haters.

LeBron James’ (@KingJames) message for Zaire Wade after G League draft: “Proud of you nephew!!!Keep going and F the haters!! They ain’t 💩 anyways.” #LakeShow #Jazz pic.twitter.com/uEhrbL2qfY — Kit Guinhawa (@BeatKit22) October 24, 2021

The King also said in a subsequent post –

“Love to see it. Proud of my nephew journey because he travelled it his way. Happy as hell for my brother DWade cause I know how much he want to see it happen 4 him on his own terms! Black excellence you haters!!”

LeBron congratulates Zaire Wade on being drafted by the Salt Lake City Stars in the 2021 NBA G League Draft. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/BjhiAkYqNY — SFG👑 (@_xLakers) October 24, 2021

The 4x NBA champion certainly knows how to deal with haters. He has had his fair share of criticisms ever since he stepped foot on the NBA court. So, Zaire better listen to his uncle Bron when it comes to facing negativity.

Also Read: “LOL! LeBron James stood all the way across the court during clutch time! GOAT? Nah, Unclutch!”: Skip Bayless launches a variety of assaults of the Lakers’ superstar for being absent during the clutch moments against the Grizzlies

NBA Twitter claims nepotism as Zaire Wade’s is selected in the G-League draft

Zaire Wade was selected No. 10 overall in the recent G League draft. However, he has been on the receiving end of some backlash. Zaire will play this season for the Stars in the hopes of improving his game as well as his NBA draft stock for 2022.

However, many believe his father’s connection to the Jazz, with Dwyane Wade being a part-owner of the team, was the only reason the team’s G League affiliate selected him. As a result, his draft was followed by NBA Twitter claiming this move was nepotism of the highest order.

Check out a few reactions here:

Dude only got drafted to that team cause his father is part owner of the jazz — TheNotoriousAPC (@THENOTOROIUSAPC) October 23, 2021

Nepotism at its finest. — LIL RASKAL 👑 (@raskal_lil) October 23, 2021

This funny cuz as if a part time owner of the franchise (who just so happens to be a HOF) didn’t know his organization wasn’t gonna draft his son 😂 now I’m not those who discredit Zaire’s talent and say he wouldn’t be drafted without Dwyane, but it’s still funny 😂😂😂😂😂 — nahano ⚡️🦦🌴🖤 (@nahano__) October 23, 2021

Living up to the huge expectations due to being the child of a future Hall-of-Famer can be a daunting task. We all saw how MJ’s kids turned out.

However, Zaire Wade has always shown a positive mindset and a willingness to prove that he was up for the challenge. Let us all hope he does well and eventually ends up in the NBA one day.

Also Read: “If this kid makes the FT, everyone gets a free laptop!”: Shaquille O’Neal first donated 200k to renovate the courts, then puts smile on several faces with his bet