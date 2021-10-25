Basketball

“Keep going and F**k the haters!! They ain’t s**t anyways”: LeBron James gives strong reply to trolls dissing Dwayne Wade’ son Zaire Wade upon getting drafted by Salt Lake City Stars

“Keep going and F**k the haters!! They ain't s**t anyways”: LeBron James gives strong reply to trolls dissing Dwayne Wade’ son Zaire Wade upon getting drafted by Salt Lake City Stars
Joe Viju

Previous Article
"I can understand his frustration": Michael Masi to hold conversation with drivers after Fernando Alonso shows his disappointment for FIA stewards' "inconcistent call" over Kimi Raikkonen's overtake
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
“Keep going and F**k the haters!! They ain't s**t anyways”: LeBron James gives strong reply to trolls dissing Dwayne Wade’ son Zaire Wade upon getting drafted by Salt Lake City Stars
“Keep going and F**k the haters!! They ain’t s**t anyways”: LeBron James gives strong reply to trolls dissing Dwayne Wade’ son Zaire Wade upon getting drafted by Salt Lake City Stars

NBA star LeBron James defends Dwyane Wade’s son Zaire Wade after he was drafted by…