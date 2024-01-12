Zion Williamson FaceTime: When Pelicans Star’s FT and Snapchat Screenshots Were Exposed During Duke Days

Jan 10, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) stands on the court before the start of the game against the Golden State Warriors at the Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

The internet keeps digging into Zion Williamson’s past and the forward keeps getting highlighted for all the wrong reasons. This time it’s not something from his NBA days but goes back to when he was with Duke. Like most famous college athletes, then-Duke forward didn’t shy away from either Facetiming or Snapchatting women while they didn’t hold back flashing their exchanges with him.

In a 2019 video posted by Corner Sportsnet, a Facetime Video shows Zion flirting with a woman. The shirtless college hooper repeatedly called the woman “beautiful” while she responded by calling him “handsome”. This wasn’t the only attempt at “exposing” the forward for being flirtatious.

In a post by Basketball Network that also dates back to 2019, a woman is seen flashing a Snapchat message by the college superstar. The message says, “I have a big room, come sleep with me”. While showcasing the personal chat, the woman had a big smile on her face as if to celebrate the invitation. In both cases, the women doxxed the forward who was engaging with them, who believed that they would honor his privacy.

Therefore, during these instances, many fans didn’t appreciate the way these women leaked the private information about the Duke stalwart. They found it in bad taste and a way for these women to generate some clout. The practice of using his name to garner attention hasn’t disappeared well into his professional career.

Moriah Mills blasted Zion Williamson ceaselessly

Professional Adult star Moriah Mills also leaked private information about the Pelicans star in June. This decision was prompted when the forward announced that his girlfriend Ahkeema was pregnant with his baby. The two later also engaged in a high-profile gender reveal of their baby girl, which was given a cinematic touch.

Feeling betrayed, Mills revealed that the forward had been intimate with her. She alleged that Williamson was with her a week before the gender reveal which implies that he was cheating on her baby’s momma. The pornstar also accused the NBA prodigy of misleading her as according to her, he promised to relocate her to New Orleans while also being with Ahkeema.

These accusations made a huge splash and Mills’ X posts were flooded with scathing statements against the forward for many days. She even got his first name tattooed on her neck to tease him. Even Williamson’s girlfriend Ahkeema had a nasty back-and-forth with Mills.

As of now, the X account of the pornstar has been suspended. It is unclear what exactly led the platform to the decision, but the obsession with the Pelicans inside phenom may have resulted in the suspension. At any rate, Zion Williamson has been embroiled in such controversies since his college days. However, now he has a lot more responsibilities on his shoulders including the hopes of many NOLA fans. Let us see if the pattern is broken anytime soon.