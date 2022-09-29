“Zion Williamson Gave All His Weight to CJ McCollum”: NBA Twitter Rip Apart 6’3” Pels Guard For Looking BIG

Now that social media has stopped trolling Zion Williamson for his weight, they have now started picking on CJ McCollum for the same.

As Zion Williamson decided to sit out for the entire 2021-2022 season, social media attacked the youngster, directing all sorts of nasty trolls and immature fat jokes toward him. However, this media day, with the Pelicans star looking sleeker than ever before, naysayers have been left speechless.

Now that haters can’t criticize the former Duke Blue Devil, their next target is his teammate CJ McCollum.

A photo from the NOLA camp recently went viral, where Zion and CJ were having a conversation with David Griffin staring at his stars. Even though it was a beautiful photo, social media decided to attack McCollum for looking overweight.

Here, have a look at the photo.

Pelicans GM David Griffin looking at CJ McCollum and Zion Williamson 😂 What is he thinking here? pic.twitter.com/62FHLxnWo4 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) September 26, 2022

Also Read: ‘Fat Zion Williamson’s’ weight loss at 284lbs leads NBA Twitter to cast doubt over his health

NBA Twitter trolls CJ McCollum for looking overweight

As soon as the photo went viral on social media, NBA Twitter had no shame in trolling the President of the NBPA.

bro got a lil too comfortable with that louisiana food 😭 — wrath (3-0) (@trolledbynunn) September 28, 2022

New Orleans Don’t-need-a-belt-icans — Jay (will address his enemies) 🇲🇦 (@Jiris_Vengeance) September 28, 2022

1st u said cj “sucked zions fat through a straw”, now this 🤨 — zman (@Stop_Finessin) September 28, 2022

Cj looks like an uncle you see every now and then at parties lmfao https://t.co/6b3kMxh0mM — Seth M (@SethM70) September 29, 2022

For all the Pelicans fans, there is absolutely no need to worry. This is just a bad-angled photo that makes McCollum look larger than he actually is.

In fact, here is an actual photo of McCollum to hype up the NOLA fans.

With the season approaching, co-led by the likes of Zion, CJ, and Brandon Ingram, the Pels are one of the exciting teams to look out for.

Also Read: How Much Does Zion Williamson Weigh? And Why is his Chemistry with CJ McCollum Astounding Already?