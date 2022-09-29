full
HomeSearch
Cover Image for “Zion Williamson Gave All His Weight to CJ McCollum”: NBA Twitter Rip Apart 6’3” Pels Guard For Looking BIG

“Zion Williamson Gave All His Weight to CJ McCollum”: NBA Twitter Rip Apart 6’3” Pels Guard For Looking BIG

Advait Jajodia
|Thu Sep 29 2022

Now that social media has stopped trolling Zion Williamson for his weight, they have now started picking on CJ McCollum for the same.

As Zion Williamson decided to sit out for the entire 2021-2022 season, social media attacked the youngster, directing all sorts of nasty trolls and immature fat jokes toward him. However, this media day, with the Pelicans star looking sleeker than ever before, naysayers have been left speechless.

Now that haters can’t criticize the former Duke Blue Devil, their next target is his teammate CJ McCollum.

A photo from the NOLA camp recently went viral, where Zion and CJ were having a conversation with David Griffin staring at his stars. Even though it was a beautiful photo, social media decided to attack McCollum for looking overweight.

Here, have a look at the photo.

Also Read: ‘Fat Zion Williamson’s’ weight loss at 284lbs leads NBA Twitter to cast doubt over his health

NBA Twitter trolls CJ McCollum for looking overweight

As soon as the photo went viral on social media, NBA Twitter had no shame in trolling the President of the NBPA.

For all the Pelicans fans, there is absolutely no need to worry. This is just a bad-angled photo that makes McCollum look larger than he actually is.

In fact, here is an actual photo of McCollum to hype up the NOLA fans.

With the season approaching, co-led by the likes of Zion, CJ, and Brandon Ingram, the Pels are one of the exciting teams to look out for.

Also Read: How Much Does Zion Williamson Weigh? And Why is his Chemistry with CJ McCollum Astounding Already?

About the author
Advait Jajodia

Advait Jajodia

Being a two-time national-level basketball player, NBA surely had my attention from a very young age. At age 20 now, I aspire to share the knowledge I gained over 11 years with fellow basketball-lovers through my articles!

Read more from Advait Jajodia