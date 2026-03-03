Zion Williamson Hates When Critics Claimed He “Didn’t Care” About Working Hard

When Zion Williamson entered the league as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, the hype was unprecedented. He was regarded as a generational talent, and the New Orleans Pelicans were betting on a once-in-a-decade blend of power, explosiveness, and touch around the rim. But that aura has since faded, with questions about his work ethic creeping up seven years later.

When the Duke alum is on the floor, he looks every bit like that player. This season alone, he is averaging 21.9 points per game. The problem, however, has been availability. The 25-year-old superstar has dealt with a string of lower-body injuries, including knee issues, hamstring strains, and a broken foot that cost him an entire season. In total, he has missed well over 200 regular-season games.

A narrative had been constructed: “Zion is fragile. Zion is weak.” Or worse, “Zion doesn’t care.” It is easy for that conversation to run rampant, and based on the evidence, many simply assumed it was true. But Zion knows the truth. The injuries bother him more than any criticism ever could. He made that clear during a recent interview on ESPN.

“The part that would get at me the most is people saying I didn’t care. I care a lot. I really care. And when you’re not on the court and you have to sit on the sideline, how much my critics hate it, I hate it more than them. I don’t want to be on the sideline. I want to be on the court,” Williamson stated.

And while it’s easy to just read those quotes, hearing them tells a different story.

“The part that would get at me the most is people saying I didn’t care. I care a lot… How much my critics hate it, I hate it more than them. I don’t want to be on the sideline. I want to be on the court” — Zion Williamson on the hardest criticism to hear pic.twitter.com/oGh5Bdn8yo — Pelicans Film Room (@PelsFilmRoom) March 2, 2026

Zion’s tone carried a sense of sadness. He sounded like a young man trying to give everything to the game, even when the game has taken so much from him. No one wants to be labeled injury-prone. It is simply an unfortunate reality of the sport.

Basketball is a tough and physical game, and with the pace increasing over the years, these injuries are happening more often than many realize. Still, Zion wants the league, particularly Pelicans fans to know, that he has taken accountability

. “That was part of the process of looking in the mirror, ‘Am I doing enough? Am I really doing what I need to do?'”

“Going through all those injuries, missing lots of time because of it, it did a lot on my mental. But it also helped me grow as a pro. So I would say it’s a blessing in disguise just looking at stuff like that and trying to stay positive,” he added

It must be difficult to stay positive when it feels like the entire basketball world has already decided who you are.

The good news is that Williamson is only 25. He still has time to rewrite his legacy and reshape the image of the player he can become. Whether that happens in New Orleans or with another franchise remains to be seen. There are no trade rumors surrounding him at the moment, and the market would likely be cautious about pursuing a player who has struggled to stay on the court.

But the fire Zion possesses is still rare. Someone just needs to believe it is still there. If that belief aligns with improved health, a team could land a player who can dominate the paint and produce the kind of highlights that live on for decades. If an organization can trust Zion, and Zion can trust himself again, the NBA should take notice.