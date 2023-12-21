Zion Williamson Might End Up Losing $126.5 Million Due to Hamstring Injury

LOS ANGELES, CA – OCTOBER 30: New Orleans Pelicans Forward Zion Williamson (1) looks on before a NBA, Basketball Herren, USA game between the New Orleans Pelicans and the Los Angeles Clippers on October 30, 2022 at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, CA. (Photo by Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire) NBA: OCT 30 Pelicans at Clippers Icon221030078

Zion Williamson is at risk of losing a chunk of money on his five-year $197,230,450 contract, finalized back in July 2022. As per the Athletic, a special clause in the contract has been triggered after the electric dunker missed 53 games because of a right hamstring injury. Under this clause, “the final three years of the deal are no longer guaranteed”.

Advertisement

The explosive forward is currently in the first year of the extension and has played in 20 out of the 23 Pelicans’ games so far. However, the Pelicans were wary of his injury history. This is why they added a clause that triggered during the 2022-23 season when he missed more than 22 games.

“According to the contract, which was reviewed by The Athletic, the final three years of the deal are no longer guaranteed after Williamson was able to only play in 29 games last season,” as per the Athletic. Because of the clause, they have the right to waive the South Carolina rookie after the 2024-25 season without facing any financial hit.

Advertisement

If they opt to do so, Williamson can miss out on the money for the next three seasons. It means that he may end up losing $126.5 million, which amounts to 63% of his total salary in the five-year window. However, considering he has played in 86% of the games thus far, the chances of the Pels waiving him are quite low.

But if he picks up a season-ending injury soon and then suffers a similar fate next season, the Pelicans may consider waiving him. While he and Pelicans may be together for the foreseeable future, some are still not sold on the dominant forward. His weight has been a daily matter of discussion among various prominent NBA voices.

Zion Williamson has faced perpetual criticism for his weight

The oft-injured forward has received immense criticism for his physique. Renowned NBA analysts Stephen A. Smith and Shannon Sharpe have taken shots at his weight.

As per Stephen A. Smith, chefs line up to serve the Pels athlete because he is a voracious eater. On the other hand, in an episode of First Take, Sharpe expressed, ”Two things are happening – his stomach is going one way and his behind is going the other way. As a professional athlete, that’s not a good sign.”

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/BallTalkSource/status/1734339982201090066?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Charles Barkley has also been a fierce critic. He wants someone to push Williamson as Moses Malone urged him to take care of his body when he was a rookie in 1984. He believes, as of now, the 2x NBA All-Star lacks the will to lose weight. Meanwhile, Shaquille O’Neal differs from this point of view. He believes that the forward is in shape but needs to step it up during big moments.