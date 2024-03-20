Zion Williamson’s Teammate Reveals Ways Pelicans Star ‘Locks-In’ for Upcoming Contest

Zion Williamson just recorded his fifth consecutive 25-point game in the New Orleans Pelicans’ latest contest against the Brooklyn Nets. Leading the Pelicans to a 104-91 win, Williamson received lofty praises from his teammates and coaches. Among the praises, Larry Nance Jr. also claimed that the forward has also been visibly locked in as he plays the tail end of the season for the first time in three years.

Following the NOLA’s seventh victory in the last eight games, Larry Nance Jr. shared some insights on the changed behaviour of Zion Williamson. Williamson, who has been injury-riddled for the majority of his career, has been unable to participate toward the end of the regular season. Being healthy this time around, the former Duke Blue Devil has been “locked-in”.

According to Nance Jr., the 6ft 6” star locker room attitude has significantly changed. Apart from being less jovial, the highflyer is also extremely focused on completing the task present at hand.

“Even something as simple as locker room pre-game. He is a little less jovial, a little less laugh and joking. He’s got his headphones in, I’m sure he’s listening to B.I.G… He is in his locker head down, kinda eyes cut, really focused at the task in hand,” Nance Jr. said.

Nance also commended Zion for being in spectacular shape since January, which has not only benefitted him but also the team. Once again, the reiterated how Williamson has been extremely concentrated on the goal.

Zion Williamson has been averaging 24.4 points in March

After not receiving an All-Star nod, Zion Williamson shifted gears and elevated his performance. The forward has suited up for a majority of the games since January and has been the biggest reason that the Pelicans have gone 15-5 since the beginning of February.

While he’s averaging 22.7 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 5 assists per game for the season, the recent surge in his production has been encouraging for fans of the franchise. With his latest 28-point, 7-rebound performance against the Nets, the 23-year-old is now averaging 23.7 points and 6.9 rebounds since the All-Star break. Since 22nd February, Willie Green’s boys have had an impressive 9-4 record, defeating some powerhouses such as the Los Angeles Clippers and the New York Knicks.

(All stats from ESPN)

A huge reason behind Williamson’s improved outings has to be because he’s shed a considerable amount of body weight. As reported by Brian Windhorst, Zion, who has been criticized for being overweight for the past few seasons, lost more than 25 lbs.

A slimmer Zion is visibly faster and way more agile than ever before. Being significantly lighter on his feet has also benefitted Williamson in intercepting passes, as he averages 1.1 steals per game this month.

Having lost merely one game in March, the Louisiana side has improved to a 42-26 record, as per NBA.com. With the Los Angeles Clippers’ latest loss against the shorthanded Atlanta Hawks, the Pels are now merely 0.5 games behind the #4 spot in the Western Conference. It’ll be interesting to see if the Pelicans can clinch the top 4 seed despite a fairly difficult schedule remaining for them.