“Zion Williamson To The Bulls Confirmed”: Pelicans Star’s Chat With Chicago Assistant About Joining Zach LaVine Has NBA Twitter Speculating

Credits: Dec 2, 2023; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Ayo Dosunmu (12) defends against the New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago Bulls recently hosted the New Orleans Pelicans at home for their 21st game of the season. In an anticipated match between East and West, Zion Williamson became the center of attention but for unprecedented reasons. The Pelicans star’s conversation with the opposition’s assistant coach has sparked rumors of the 23-year-old joining the Bulls.

While entering the arena, Zion discussed the possibility of shifting to Illinois as a short clip captured the entire interaction. “Heard you want to come play for us?” the Bulls assistant asked the power forward as the latter stated,

“Woah, don’t say it out loud”.

The Chicago coach then highlighted the possibility of him playing with Zach LaVine, saying, “That’s gonna look good though. You and Zach”. The video garnered immense attention on X soon after the match, and it was captioned,

“Zion to the Bulls confirmed lol.”

The moment excited the Bulls fans as they showcased it in the comments. The prospect of a 2x All-Star joining the franchise delighted the supporters as they joined forces to display their approval for the trade. One, in particular, caught the eyes as it declared, “Make it happen.”

Another became emotional after viewing the clip as he promised to purchase a season ticket following the completion of the deal.

The Chicagoans were bound to be thrilled, especially after Zion’s performance on their court. Despite a 118-124 defeat for the Pelicans, their youngster put up a fight with 27-5-3 in 30 minutes. In fact, till now, in this season, the 6’6 star has showcased his attributes brilliantly with a significant increase in his 3-point shooting percentage. Thus, the Bulls fans had fair enough reason to be animated.

Could Zion Williamson join Zach LaVine and the Bulls?

Despite his comments, Zion’s future in New Orleans looks quite secure at this stage. The franchise extended his contract last season with the aim of turning him into the face of the team. Amidst the concerns over his fitness, the organization continues to believe in him as Williamson has shown no desire to leave.

Thus, the entire interaction was nothing more than a joke between them. Yet, it put forward the franchise’s struggles following a series of misery. They have failed to turn themselves into a prominent force in the conference despite having the likes of DeMar DeRozan, Zach, and Nikola Vucevic. LaVine specifically has been quite keen to move away from the team as the Bulls are on the lookout for a trade destination.

So, Zion’s words injected fresh hope into the veins of the Chicago fans who were waiting for a miracle. They are in dire need of a moment of inspiration as the franchise needs a new face for the decade.