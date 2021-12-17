“Stephen Curry at 40 years old can be Seth Curry”: NBA analysts astonishingly approximate the Warriors superstar’s post-prime to his brother’s current prime

Ben Taylor and Kevin O’Connor believe that Stephen Curry at around 40 years old will be a sort of Seth Curry type player.

With Seth Curry emerging as a dead-eye shooter from beyond the arc, it almost feels as though the Curry gene pool, starting with Dell Curry, is filled to the brim with talented shooting abilities. Stephen Curry of course, is the biggest example of this as he’s widely regarded as the greatest shooter who’s ever played the game of basketball.

Statistically, Seth has actually been a more accurate shooter than his elder brother, Steph, from beyond the arc. While the 2x MVP has hit a whopping 43.1% of his 3s for his career, the Sixers star has nearly an entire percentage point over him by knocking down 43.9% of his career 3s.

This of course, isn’t to say that Seth is a better shooter than Stephen Curry but it rather speaks to the greatness of Steph. To knock down 43.1% of your 3s with the attention he gets on defense is truly remarkable.

Seth has been making a name for himself over the years as a shooter however and the way he gets his threes is slightly different from the way Steph does. NBA analysts, Kevin O’Connor and Ben Taylor, elaborate on this further.

Seth Curry can be the model that Stephen Curry falls under at age 40.

Ben Taylor and KOC, on the most recent episode of ‘The Void’, conjured up a rather sustainable career path for Stephen Curry. In their segment about Jokic, Ben made a passing comment about how Steph can take to NBA hardwood till he’s 40 years old, or even further.

He would go on to say that he believes that Steph in his 40s can sort be like Seth Curry. Now, to fans who believe Seth and Steph play the same way, they wouldn’t be all too accurate with that assessment.

The elder Curry’s conditioning is miles ahead of what Seth’s is as the latter doesn’t barrel and maneuver his way through a barrage of screens for 34 minutes a night to get open for a single shot. Seth’s playstyle is more centered around pump-fakes to side-step 3s or pump-fakes to step inside of the arc for 19-footers.

Long middys are inefficient but they get the job done if you shoot efficiently on them. Seth Curry shoots 52.1% from 20-24 feet which covers the long mid-range to just outside of the arc.

So, for Stephen Curry prolong his NBA career while still being an effective and efficient shooter, rather than expanding his range, according to Ben Taylor, he should look to throw defenses off guard by stepping into the arc if given the chance.