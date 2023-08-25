Dodging Near $100,000,000 In Losses, LeBron James Raked In $28,400,000 More Than 2nd Highest Earner Stephen Curry In 2022

May 4, 2023; San Francisco, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) stands next to Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) after a play in the second quarter during game two of the 2023 NBA playoffs at the Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

Lebron ‘The King’ James has been a GOAT on and off the court. He has been at the top of his game since he arrived in the NBA. With a career spanning more than 20 years, James became the 1st player in the NBA to become a billionaire according to Forbes. Thanks to his brand partnerships with some of the world’s biggest brands, Nike, Walmart, and PepsiCo to name a few. As per the data, it is reported that Lebron’s 2022 off-court earnings amassed $80 million. His total earnings for last season was $121.2 million which calculates to $41.2 million in salary from the Lakers which made him earn $28,400,000 more than the next competitor Steph Curry, who earned $92.8 million.

In May 2022, there were rumors regarding James walking away from the game, which came as a surprise as this move could have cost him nearly $100 million of his earnings, as per Sports Illustrated. LeBron signed a two-year $97 million extension with the Lakers where Bron could have earned $47 million in 2024 and $51 million as a player option in 2025 which totals nearly $100 million.

However, to fans’ relief, LBJ intends to be around in the NBA until his Eldest Son, Bronny James, makes his entry in the NBA so that he can share the same court with his son. And now, he is ruling yet another list like a King.

LBJ is the ‘King’ in earnings too

Lebron might not be the NBA’s highest-paid athlete, but he managed to earn $121.2 million during his past 12 months from the Lakers and his endorsements in his off-court empire, which is said to be the highest salary of his playing career. He earned $41.2 million from his regular NBA contract with the Lakers and the remaining $80 million from his endorsement deals. 4-time NBA Champion, Steph Curry, is just behind Lebron followed by the Phoenix Star Kevin Durant at 3rd with earnings of $92 million, as per Boardroom.

The Lakers star became a billionaire this year due to his earnings from his real estate holdings and ownerships in sports teams, among others.

Talking about sports teams, Lebron James bought a stake in Premier League team Liverpool FC in 2011. He is also a part owner of the Boston Red Sox and an unnamed Major League Pickleball League where his investment value is above $100 million.

The King also owns 10% shares of Blaze Pizza, which added $30 million to his net worth. He also owns a TV and Production company called ‘SpringHill’, with his business partner Maverick Carter. No doubt, LBJ has had a hell of a journey from being a GOAT in his sport to owning a team.

From owning the court to owning a team

In an interview from his HBO television show, The Shop, Lebron stated, “I wanna buy a team for sure, I wanna team in Vegas”. With several team ownerships under his radar, Lebron wants to set up an ownership idea with an expansion in Vegas.

However, these expansion plans are currently put on hold by Adam Silver. But we never know, if James intends to buy a team on a serious note, Silver may consider it. James might want to tread a path that Michael Jordan took post his retirement from professional basketball.